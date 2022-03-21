Students meet Lenawee County employers at Career Connections job fair

Miles Abraham, left, a senior at Adrian High School listens to information about what Creek Enterprise Inc., a national company with headquarters in Adrian that provides infrastructure and application services, has to offer during the Career Connections job fair Friday at Adrian College. Representatives from Creek Enterprise, 638 W. Maumee St., at the job fair were Ashley King, office manager, and Tom Lucha, executive sales.

ADRIAN — Employers in Lenawee County that are looking to hire local, hardworking employees got a feel for the county’s up-and-coming workforce Friday.

Featuring 24 county businesses, the Career Connections job fair at Adrian College encouraged involvement from Lenawee County’s high schools and both Adrian College and Siena Heights University students.

The fair was offered through a partnership between Lenawee Now and Adrian College with a grant secured by the Lenawee Intermediate School District.

“There are several local partners involved here who are pulling this all together,” Sheila Blair, manager of the Align Talent Consortium, said at the job fair. “I want all of our county employers to be fully staffed. That’s the goal of this event.”

The Align Talent Consortium is the workforce development arm of Lenawee Now.

Michigan Works Southeast and Fasco Employment Solutions in Adrian also had booths at the job fair providing workforce information for students.

The job fair allowed students to hear pitches from businesses about what they have to offer locally.

“When you think about it, (students) really haven’t had an opportunity to talk to employers. We are on the heels of COVID, so for the last couple of years, they really haven’t been able to get in front of employers,” Blair said. “Lenawee Now has been working with the schools and counselors to work with students on developing their résumés and working on elevator pitches to get them prepared to come to events like this one. We have coached them on how they are going to dress today. We have had some students who have really blown us away. They have come prepared, they have their resumes ready, they are ready to talk about themselves and their futures, they are dressed appropriately and they are knocking our socks off.”

Adrian, Addison, Blissfield, Clinton, Hudson, Lenawee Christian, Madison, Morenci, Onsted, Sand Creek and Tecumseh schools had students in attendance at the fair. Project Search, a one-year, post-secondary internship program offered through the LISD for students with disabilities whose goal is to achieve competitive employment, also had students attend the job fair.

More than 20 Lenawee County businesses representing fields such as manufacturing, business management, health sciences and human services had stations at the fair.

Linda Tomford, vice president of human resources and training for TLC Community Credit Union, said all of the businesses present were able to provide students with helpful information and engage in positive conversation.

High school students attending an afternoon session of the Career Connections job fair offered Friday at Adrian College, listen to what TLC Community Credit Union offers for employment from TLC training coordinator Teresa Daniel, second from right, and Linda Tomford, vice president of human resources and training. The job fair was offered through a partnership between Lenawee Now and Adrian College with a grant secured by the Lenawee Intermediate School District.

“Some students aren’t quite sure what career path they are taking, but some of them have an idea of what direction they are going,” she said. “A lot of them asked questions and they were resourceful. They don’t just want the little giveaways we are offering, they actually want to talk to you. Some of them are looking for a career right now and aren’t looking to go to college. Some of them are looking to go to college. It’s very interesting, and we’ve enjoyed talking to all of them.”

Tomford said it’s very important for students to keep their options open.

“We always tell the kids, don’t burn any bridges and look at all of your options. You don’t know until you get into something what you are going to want to do,” she said.

TLC, for instance, offers accounting, marketing, information technology and compliance training. It also partners with county schools to administer financial training courses, Tomford said.

“There are just so many pieces available to the students,” she said.

Creek Enterprise Inc., 638 W. Maumee St., in Adrian was one of the 10 manufacturing firms at the fair. Tom Lucha, executive sales at Creek Enterprise, said making an impression to young people, who he called the future of America’s workforce, is highly important.

“It’s good to talk to young people,” he said. “Some of them just want to get their card punched to say they visited each of the stands, but others are really engaged with us. Young people are so important. They are our future, so we need to get them ready.”

One of those young people, Adrian High School senior Miles Abraham, said he learned a lot from the job fair, most notably how easy it is to apply for jobs and that Lenawee County has quite a bit to offer in terms of employment.

“I’ve learned a lot about the different job offerings,” he said. “It seemed so hard to actually apply, but once I came here, it kind of showed me how easy it can actually really be to find a job.”

Abraham said he is interested in either heading right into the workforce after high school or enroll in trade school. He has a passion for culinary arts and auto manufacturing, but he said the job fair opened his eyes to a multitude of other possible careers.

“I came into this thinking the only thing I wanted to do was culinary arts or auto mechanics,” he said. “I’ve talked to banks and found things there that I would like to do. I’ve talked to electronics companies and found out stuff I would like there, too. This type of an event is a really good opportunity for students. If you’re looking for something to open your horizons to, this is a great thing to go to. It just really opens up your options.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County students meet with local employers at job fair