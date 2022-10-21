Students at Memphis school take pledge against gun violence

Thousands of students across the country are taking a stand against gun violence, and a school in Memphis is joining in on the initiative.

More than 150 students at the Memphis Business Academy took part in a pledge against gun violence.

With the help of Voices of Black Mothers United, the school went above and beyond to encourage students that guns are not toys.

“I do not play with guns. If I see a gun, I will not show it to my friends,” said students at Memphis Business Academy.

Wednesday was the Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence.

The pledge encourages students to take a proactive stance in reducing gun violence in their communities.

“Memphis is, I believe, one of the top five states with a high rating of crime in the U.S. So, we need to end gun violence,” said Danielle Wallace, a student at Memphis Business Academy.

Voices of Black Mothers United is a national group of mothers who lost their children to gun violence.

Before leading the pledge, one of the members asked all the students if they knew anyone killed by gun violence.

A majority of the students in the room raised their hands.

“It is important if they don’t play with guns. If they see something then say something. If they see someone with a gun then tell an adult. Guns, they hurt and they hurt the family too,” said Marsha Wilson, founder of Linking Hands 901.

Marsha Wilson lost her son eight years ago to gun violence.

She said he was only 20 years old when a neighbor accidentally shot and killed him.

Wilson is now working with schools to sign a pledge never to carry a gun to school, never to solve a dispute with a gun and to influence others about the importance of gun safety.

“As long as we are able to spread the word to people all over the world, we should be able to completely stop gun violence,” said Deandre Sutton, a student at Memphis Business Academy.

Wilson said she hopes to have Shelby County Schools sign the pledge next year.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: