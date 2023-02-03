Students mercilessly assault 9-year-old girl on school bus, parents pressing charges: video

A video of two students viciously beating a 9-year-old student on a Florida school bus has surfaced online, alarming the community and prompting a swift reaction from the girl’s parents.

The disturbing footage shows two boys repeatedly striking the girl as she is folded over in a seat, barely defending herself with one hand as she tightly grips her backpack with the other. Many of the punches land on the girl’s head, neck and face.

No fellow students or adults intervened to stop the brutal assault.

The heartbroken mother of the third-grader said she is pressing charges against the school, Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, and is pursuing criminal charges against the assailants, according to Local News 10.

FLORIDA MOTHER FOUND DEAD IN STREET NEAR SUV WITH HER SLEEPING CHILD INSIDE ID’D, FAMILY SAYS SHE WAS PREGNANT

"I got sent the video of my daughter getting attacked by an older kid," the mother, who wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

She also confirmed at least two adults were on the bus at the time of the incident, including the bus driver and an aide.

"All ages are on that bus, and it’s overfilled," the mother told Local News 10. "It’s very crazy because there’s all this yelling going on in the bus and the two adults on the bus – the bus (driver) and the bus aide, only sit in the front."

And, this is not the first time the mother has been alerted to her children being victims of bullying within the district.

"We’ve had issues before with my son and the kids on the bus, and also in the cafeteria and at dismissal," the mother told the outlet. "I already drew the line, and I was also on phone with the district – I spoke with someone from the district – and the only thing they could advise me of was to continue to speak with the principal and pull up a bully report."

FLORIDA DRIVE-BY SHOOTING VEHICLE FOUND, POLICE HAVE ‘VERY PROMISING’ LEADS ON SUSPECTS AFTER 11 WOUNDED

Story continues

"You’re taking care of our children – you’re still responsible for them," she continued. "That’s what you have a job for. Not only to teach them, but if you see anything going on in your classroom, you don’t necessarily have to physically intervene, but call somebody who can. Because if somebody’s child ends up dead, it’s on the school."

In pressing charges, the mother wants to ensure no other parent has to suffer the same experience.

"My goal is not to incriminate any other children," the mother said. "My goal is to make sure they have the security for the kids to make sure this doesn’t continue to happen."

DIVERS CRACK FLORIDA COLD CASE, USE SONAR TO FIND WOMAN'S UPSIDE-DOWN CAR IN POND

Another mother, who was also unidentified, similarly told the outlet she was "disappointed" by the outpouring of violence at the school.

"I’m very upset and disappointed in the response that children now take matters into their own hands with violence," the other mother told Local 10 News. "This violence has got to stop. It’s starting from somewhere. Parents need to do more and pay more attention to their children that are causing these violent acts."

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said "the offender" has been arrested and "will be charged accordingly."

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is aware that several video clips involving students from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy are circulating on a social media platform, which promotes prohibited unsafe behavior," the school district said Thursday. "Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested the offender and they will be charged accordingly. Additionally, those involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct. The safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance. This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."

Miami-Dade Public Schools previously said it was focusing the month of February on spreading "kindness and compassion."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is continuing to investigate the incident.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.