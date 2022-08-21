'Students should never have to worry about their safety': Weapons found in schools on rise

When Samuel Kaufman drops his two children off at Trafalgar Middle School, in Cape Coral, he says he expects to see them return home safely.

"Down here it is extremely, extremely secure," Kaufman said. "We felt it a little weird at first that we have not been able to go into the school and meet the teachers."

While police say they've uncovered plots to kill students or place bombs in schools, Southwest Florida has escaped a growing trend of children injured or dying in the classroom, despite an increase in the number of weapons confiscated within their borders.

Kaufman, who recently moved from the Washington, D.C. area, says that after the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two adults he feels secure.

Southwest Florida school districts have at least one resource officer at each building; some have two. They make connections with students, watch for contraband and note oddities.

Schools across the region opened for the school year Aug. 10. On the second day of school, South Fort Myers High School already reported the first firearm seized.

The school confirmed in an email to parents a student accused of having a gun in their parked car was arrested. School administrators and deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation following a tip.

"We do not tolerate this kind of behavior at South Fort Myers High School, so on top of the legal consequences the student involved will be disciplined per the Student Code of Conduct," Ed Mathews, principal at South Fort Myers High, wrote in an email to parents Thursday.

It's the quick reaction and tips that appease some parents.

Kaufman said he feels much more confident about his children's safety in Florida than his previous home.

"I drop my children off every day and I kiss them goodbye, and I expect that I will see my children every day coming home," Kaufman said as he sighed. "And these parents in Texas or Sandy Hook didn't ... It didn't happen with them."

Shocking weapons collected in Florida schools

Students across Southwest Florida slipped electric shock devices, kitchen knives, box cutters, guns and other weapons into Lee and Collier county schools in the past few years.

Florida school officials collected 983 weapons during the 2019-20 school year. Orange County had the most with 143 recorded incidents.

Then, during the 2020-21 academic year, the statewide number of weapons seized rose by 17%, registering 1,151 related incidents, the last year with complete numbers. Hillsborough County accounted for the most with 146 documented offenses.

The finalized numbers for the 2021-22 school year will be published this fall, said Cassandra Palelis, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education.

Lee and Collier school districts are part of the surge.

"Students should never have to worry about their safety while at school," said Lee County School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier at a recent news conference.

Weapons incidents surging in U.S.

While experts say there's a nationwide surge in the number of weapon incidents since 2020, local police and school officials say they consistently train to assess threats and are ready to prevent the unthinkable.

Some say that's not enough.

Jaclyn Schildkraut, an associate professor at SUNY Oswego's criminal justice department and a national expert on mass shootings, says there's been a nationwide surge in these types of incidents since, partly caused by the pandemic.

"Certainly, we're seeing a rise of firearm violence in our country, and one segment that is being particularly impacted is youth," Schildkraut said. "It's incredibly important that we're talking to students about the dangers of gun violence, but also what they can do to stay safe."

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno urges repeatedly: "See something, say something."

As Southwest Florida school officials attempt to remove firearms and other weapons from school grounds, they rely on students to alert adults. But school officials say no local student has been injured as a result of those weapons.

Lee County schools saw a 30% jump in weapons possession on school grounds during the 2020-21 school year compared to 2019-20.

In contrast, Collier County schools experienced more than a 120% increase in the same timespan.

Schools in Lee and Collier counties are taking steps to bring those numbers down. Random searches and educational programs make up for the absence of metal detectors here.

While parents say they're aware that local school districts are doing everything in their power, they also say they're worried for their child's safety.

Lee County responding to increased school dangers

David Newlan, executive director for safety, security and emergency management at the Lee County School District, said school resource officers conduct random searches to seize weapons.

The district ramped up training and technology this summer to respond to threats.

The county's high schools have two resource officers on site. Middle and elementary schools have one deputy assigned, Newlan said.

Students across Southwest Florida slipped electric shock devices, kitchen knives, box cutters, guns, ammunition and other weapons into Lee and Collier county schools in the past few years. During the 2020-21 school, Lee County schools recorded 48 incidents linked to weapons possession.

"We work with our students and our parents," Newlan said. "We make it available that any suspicious activity ... Any information they receive ... That they feel comfortable enough to report that activity to us so we can proactively prevent any type of measures of a possible threat."

That includes monitoring social media for potential online threats. They've also have threat assessment teams at every school, Newlan said. For example, on April 21, a Varsity Lakes Middle School student was arrested after they made a threat against the Lehigh Acres school online.

"The idea of that is to get ahead of it," Newlan said. "To prevent it before it happens."

He says the Lee County School District takes social media threats seriously.

Newlan said the school district partners with the Lee County Sheriff's Office; Cape Coral Police Department; Fort Myers Police Department; and Sanibel Police Department, who provide schools with the resources.

"If we were to receive a tip through social media of a possible threat, immediately, that is investigated by that law enforcement agency within that jurisdiction," Newlan said.

Newlan said all county schools perform lockdown drills monthly, where all entrances and exits are blocked, and every window shuttered. Students hide under their desks or in other safe spaces, out of the intruder's sight.

"By practicing these drills ... Going over the procedures ... We make sure that everybody is prepared to make sure they're best trained," Newlan said.

Newlan emphasized that students play a major role in stopping catastrophes from happening.

"They have to feel comfortable reporting information to us and to law enforcement so it can be investigated properly and expedited to identify a possible suspect," Newlan said.

During the 2020-21, Lee County schools recorded 48 incidents linked to weapons possession, according to data compiled by the Florida Department of Education. In the 2019-20 school year, they reported 37.

Collier County's weapons incidents double since last year

Collier County schools recorded 32 incidents related to weapons on campus during the 2020-21 school year, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Education. During the 2019-20 school year, they reported 14 incidents.

Rachel Dawes, director of student relations for Collier County Public Schools, said students can report suspicious or illegal activity through a mobile app called Fortify Florida.

The district also has an anonymous reporting line, she said.

"I can't emphasize enough the reporting and how imperative that is for students and parents," Dawes said. "Sometimes students are comfortable reporting, so they may tell their parents. Parents are our biggest advocates for students."

Jennifer Kupiec, spokesperson for the school district, said the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the Naples Police Department and the Marco Island Police Department provide school resource officers.

To eradicate weapons from county schools, Dawes said there's not a set system as to how often they search for contraband.

"If any administrator has reasonable suspicion, they are permitted to conduct a random search of a student," she said. "Law enforcement is tied to probable cause."

If a weapon goes under the radar, Dawes said county schools have some procedures in place.

"The first [step] is to obviously secure the weapon and the students to ensure safety, and keep students aside," Dawes said. "A threat assessment would be conducted to determine if the students pose a threat."

When students spot threats online or on social media, Dawes said they can take action.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office and the Youth Relations Bureau investigate all instances, Dawes said. With school administrators, they conduct a thorough investigation and complete a threat assessment.

"I can't echo enough the importance of parents and students reporting any suspicious, illegal or potential harmful activity," Dawes said. "It is vital to students' safety, campus safety ... That all threats and all weapons are reported to administrators and law enforcement."

Parents, educators comment on threat management

Parents and educators expressed mixed feelings about how schools across Southwest Florida handle threats and weapons on school grounds.

Amy Marotta, a mother, grandmother and longtime educator at Calusa Park Elementary School and Palmetto Elementary School, both in Naples, says school safety has long been an issue here.

"I could not protect my students," Marotta said. "I knew I would have to put a bullet through me to protect them. But even then, they're gonna get to the students no matter what."

Marotta says she has lived through changing times, as the Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six adults in 2012 demarked a "then" and an "after" in terms of school safety.

She says some red flags continue to fall through the cracks.

"I don't think they're taking mental health serious[ly] enough to prevent any ... And you cannot stop evil," Marotta said. "So you have to be able to prevent it from happening."

When she first started working as a teacher in Collier County, Marotta recalls schools didn't even lock the back doors.

"Safety precautions ... We need to get on that," Marotta said. "Mental health, though, is the main reason this is happening. I hate to say it."

Similarly, Andrea Vetor, who teaches at Naples Classical Academy and is a mother, echoed Marotta's concerns.

"We need to figure out a way that we can go forward as a society, and maybe change the hearts of people so we don't have these situations," Vetor said.

Vetor says that as a mother of five — two of whom are enrolled at the school where she teaches — she takes school safety seriously. While growing up in Chicago they had metal detectors in schools, she said, adding that it's a necessity across schools nationwide these days.

"Especially at the junior high, middle school and high school levels ... I think they do absolutely need metal detectors," Vetor said.

Safety efforts

Other local parents show relief with Lee County's efforts, but add that officials could make more resources available.

Stephanie Hoffman, who previously worked as a prosecutor for the State Attorney's Office and has children enrolled at Edison Park Elementary and Dunbar Middle, says schools in Lee County are doing their best despite the state's constraints.

"My kids were in school when the Parkland shootings happened four years ago. Since that time, they've put an armed deputy or police officer in each one of the schools," Hoffman recalls. "It doesn't really make me feel any safer."

She says she's aware the school board has come under attack for attempting to ramp up mental health and counseling services.

"I think that they're trying," she said. "I just don't think it's enough."

Hoffman said school safety is a focal point now because it was the last tragedy to hit, but added the solution is more complex.

"I don't think that focusing on one small part of the gun problem in this country will solve the gun problem in society," Hoffman said.

National expert weighs in

School safety expert Schildkraut has ties with more than one community affected by gun violence.

A longtime Parkland resident, she moved to the area as a 6-year-old and lived there until she went to college.

She also attended college in Orlando, close to where the Pulse nightclub shooting unfolded in 2016, killing 49 people. Then, an April 16 shooting in Syracuse, New York, that left one dead and four injured, happened not too far away from her home.

"I've seen what can happen to an entire community ... Not just a group of people, but an entire community, in a matter of minutes," Schildkraut said. "I would love to live in a world where we didn't need to have lockdown drills, or we didn't need to have conversations about how to stay safe during gun violence episodes. But, unfortunately, that's not the world we live in."

Her ties to three communities impacted by gun violence allow Schildkraut to use her voice and educate others on how to be proactive.

"It's something that as much as we would like as a society to say, 'Well, it can never happen here...' I'm kind of living, walking, talking proof [that] it can happen anywhere," Schildkraut said. "And I didn't come from communities that were historically impacted by gun violence. Each of them had one very, very bad day."

Schildkraut says there's been a nationwide surge in these types of incidents since 2020, partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proactive vs. reactive

Schildkraut shows some skepticism toward the effectiveness of lockdown drills in an active shooter scenario.

"One thing that's important to be mindful of with lockdowns is [that] lockdowns are a response strategy. They're not a prevention strategy," Schildkraut said. "So it's very important that we're understanding, sort of, the limitations of that."

There are some things to avoid, however.

"We don't need the theater of the absurd ... We don't need sensationalism crisis actors posing as shooters ... Fake blood ... People dressing up as shooters and shooting projectiles at people," Schildkraut said. "None of that is needed to build standard basic muscle memory, which is what a drill is designed to do."

Other assets that might be used in schools, such as metal detectors, have their own inconveniences, she says.

"The challenge is what message they're sending," Schildkraut said. "We tend to see metal detectors concentrated in schools with high populations of students of color. So they tend to be used in a very punitive or criminalizing way."

The other challenge associated with metal detectors is efficacy, she says.

"We look more broadly at TSA, which their only job is to keep weapons off planes," Schildkraut said. "They historically have an incredibly high fail rate at achieving that goal."

She reiterates it's a never-ending effort.

"And then making sure that things are just not falling through the cracks," Schildkraut said. "One of the things we know about Parkland is that it was called the United States' most preventable mass shooting, because there were so many warning signs that fell through the cracks, even when they were in the hands of people who could do something."

She emphasizes one prevention aspect.

"We as a nation are historically reactive and we need to be more proactive, if we're going to actually prevent," Schildkraut said.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: School shootings: surge in guns, knives, weapons a national trend