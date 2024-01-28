Students offer support for Newton teachers strike as it reaches second weekend
The Newton Teachers Association gave an update about where they are in the negotiation process and if there is an end in sight on Saturday night.
The Newton Teachers Association gave an update about where they are in the negotiation process and if there is an end in sight on Saturday night.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.
This week: 🍎🚘. 🚘🤑 and 🍎📲.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
Score it in 19 styles and wear it as a dress, jacket or cardigan!
As the S&P 500 sits at an all-time high, a basic truth is written in plain sight on every long-term chart. All-time highs are not rare, and they're often followed by new all-time highs.
Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards, and exclusive perks. Here’s how to get a business credit card in 4 steps.
If you're considering refinancing your mortgage, here's everything you need to get started.
Personal loan funding times can vary. Here’s what the process looks like and how long you have to wait before you're approved for a personal loan.
Here's how to find the right mortgage lender when shopping for a home loan.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
The stories you need to start your day: How Trump might derail immigration talks, Justin Timberlake’s new single and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Credit cards offer Americans billions in valuable perks each year, including cash-back rewards and airline miles — so how are credit card companies still able to make money?
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
'So good I bought another pair,' one shopper said — find out why so many people are obsessed.
George Carlin’s estate has filed a lawsuit against the makers of an hour-long comedy special featuring a version of the comedian made with artificial intelligence. The estate says the video-makers stole "a great American artist’s work."
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
Adored by 19,000+ fans, these cuties feel stable thanks to an anti-slip sole.