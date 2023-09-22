Students offered taste of Nobel Conference

Sep. 22—ST. PETER — Biology major Abby McCready was between classes Friday when she was offered a free food sample from a fellow Gustie wearing a hat shaped like an insect's head.

Representatives of Gustavus Adolphus College's student body, staff and faculty held out large jars of crickets to passersby near the Evelyn Young Dining Hall.

Their offers of "Do you want to try one?" to students and the public was planned as a way to pique interest in the insect-themed 59th Nobel Conference slated Oct. 3-4 on campus.

Some of the brave souls who steeled themselves to bite into a roasted bug with six legs and two antennae found the tidbit tasted like puffed cereal. The nutritious bug, however, did not appeal to McCready's palate.

"It think it tasted like a rotten sunflower seed ... and it was very crunchy."

McCready's cricket-eating experience, however, will not keep her from attending the conference.

"I will be the host for one of the speakers," she said.

The person McCready will be showing around campus is Julie Lesnik, an associate professor of anthropology at Wayne State University and the author of a book about entomophagy — the human consumption of insects.

"Insects: Little Body, Big Impact" is the theme for this year's conference addressing the disproportionate effects insects have on humans and the world.

Philosophy professor Lisa Heldke, head organizer of this year's conference, said the roasted crickets were ordered online. Sophomore Sunny Rijal was among the committee members who participated in a group taste test when the jars of bugs arrived Tuesday. Since then, he's eaten several crickets.

"They taste like rice cakes," Rijal said.

Social media committee member Eric Oberstar gave a cricket challenge to political science professor Richard Leitch, who was filmed in action while eating an insect for the conference's Facebook page.

Oberstar was in the group giving out free samples Friday. He grew skilled at picking out which students would try a roasted cricket from those who would not.

"Some of the students' eyes would be directed straight ahead and they would just pick up the pace as they walked by," he said.

Americans may not be accustomed to having insects on the menu, but about 20 percent of the world's population considers insects part of their usual diet.

"For example, crickets are really high in protein," Heldke said.

In some equatorial countries, termites are enjoyed as energy snacks, she said. People traveling through rainforests occasionally stop to put a stick in a tree where there's a colony of termites. The insects that cling to the stick are then eaten.

Heldke said another purpose of the conference is to get attendees thinking about how insects are useful creatures to the world and to scientists. Without insects that feed on organic materials, a pile of fallen leaves would take a very long time to decompose.

"Of course, pollinators are important for so many reasons. But there's also dung beetles who break down plant waste," she said.

Many scientists have used a common tiny insect in their research. Many of those project's findings have merited awards.

"The fruit fly has won more Nobel Prizes than anyone else," Heldke said.

Insect-related topics for the Gustavus conference include "How Do We Feed a Hungry World?" and "How Does Social Isolation Cause Harm?" Other discussions will focus on the voracious caterpillars that eat our crops, virus-carrying mosquitoes that suck our blood and the socially connected bees that pollinate flowering plants.

As usual for the conference, presenters are from all the over the world with a variety of areas of expertise.

—Jonathan Birch, professor of philosophy, London School of Economics and Political Science, will discuss the minds of insects, including the orchid mantis.

—Segenet Kelemu, director of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology in Nairobi, Kenya, will focus on social insects such as ants and bees as well as plant disease-control strategies.

—Shannon Olsson, of the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences and special scientific envoy to India, will discuss chemical ecology and how insects make sense of their worlds.

—Anne Sverdrup-Thygeson, professor of conservation biology at Norwegian University of Life Sciences and scientific adviser for the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research, will explain why humans should care about all insects.

—Jessica Ware, associate curator of invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History, will explain insect adaptations.

—Michael Young, a Richard and Jeanne Fisher professor at Rockefeller University and recipient of the 2017 Nobel Prize in physiology/medicine, will lecture about cicadas and the genetics of circadian clocks.

General admission tickets for the full conference cost $75. To order advance tickets, go to: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com. A link to the livestream of the conference will be available closer to the event. Lectures and panel discussions will be made available online with no fee after the conference.

The Moth

The Moth is producing an open-mic storytelling event 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 as part of the conference.

The theme for the event is "Insects: Stories About Making a Beeline, Inch(worm)ing Towards a Goal, Breaking Out of Your Chrysalis, or Feeling Bugged Out."

Members of the campus community and the public may be drawn to participate in The Moth StorySLAM in Bjorling Hall by telling five-minute stories about their personal experiences.

Three teams of judges will select one winner, who will progress toward a GrandSLAM Championship.

The host for the slam is Shannan Paul, community relations director at Twin Cities Film Fest and executive producer and host at Comedy Through The Chaos.

The Moth is a nonprofit based in New York City. Its founder, poet and novelist George Dawes Green, wanted to re-create the feeling of sultry summer evenings in his native Georgia, when moths were attracted to the light on the porch where he and his friends would gather to spin spellbinding tales.

Green and his original group of storytellers called themselves "The Moths."

The nonprofit now runs more than 600 storytelling events a year in more than 27 U.S. cities as well as London and Melbourne.

General admission to the Gustavus event is $5 for attendees who have the option of being in the audience as a listener.

To order tickets for the story slam or for more information, go to: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.