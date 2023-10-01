Students have opportunity to learn and grow in Aiken schools

Sep. 30—The Aiken County Public School District offers high-quality student-centered learning experiences throughout its 42 schools. Be on the lookout for thematic and magnet programs within select elementary, middle and high schools. Themed schools with unique focuses, from world languages, advanced learning and leadership to STEM and STEAM-powered education offer engaging experiences for students.

USC Aiken is one of the most affordable four-year universities in South Carolina and was named as one of the nation's Colleges of Distinction in 2021. The school boasts a 16:1 student-faculty ratio, which allows for a personal and engaging learning experience. USC Aiken currently offers bachelor's and master's degrees in nearly 50 majors and concentrations. Its campus is home to the Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center, an educational institution with the goal of enhancing STEM education in the elementary, middle and high schools of the area.

Aiken Technical College celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022 and offers a wide variety of two-year programs including nursing, computer technology, welding and management programs. Since 2020, Aiken Technical College has offered a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program, which allows students to experience hands-on training at the Savannah River Site in conjunction with academic instruction in nuclear fundamentals.

The Aiken County Career and Technology Center serves Aiken County high school students with vocationally based education programs throughout the district. Available programs include automotive technology, cosmetology, public safety and health science technology.