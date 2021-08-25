Students and parents from California school district stranded in Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover

At least 24 students and 16 parents from California are stranded in Afghanistan after traveling there for a summer trip.

The 40 Americans are from the Cajon Valley Union School District. It is unclear if the students and parents have been located amid the Taliban takeover.

David Miyashiro, the district's superintendent, told board members he met with Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, to address the situation.

"Congressman Issa and his staff are working diligently to determine the facts on the ground, any bureaucratic barriers that can be removed, and the best ways to help those stranded leave Afghanistan and return home safely," a spokesperson for Issa said. "We won't stop until we have answers and action."

Cajon Valley School Board President Tamara Otero said the students and parents planned to fly out of Afghanistan and purchased tickets but could not reach the airport.

"The biggest concern is that the Taliban closed the airport," Otero said. "We are so worried about our students that are stuck there. We'll do the best we can to get them out."

Cajon Valley School Board member Jo Alegria said the district is helping get proper documentation for the misplaced Californians to expedite their return home.

