Students participate in Washington County, Tenn. spelling bee

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students from eight schools gathered for the 2024 Washington County Spelling Bee on Monday.

Ridgeview Elementary’s Abigail Brackens won in the 1st through 4th grade category while Fall Branch’s Cambree Whited earned runner-up. The winning word was “innards.”

In 5th through 8th grade, Adeena Pelaez of Gray Elementary won and Cooper Bravo of Jonesborough Elementary took runner-up. The winning word was “wrought.”

(Photo: Cyrus Fees)

The spelling bee was sponsored by Vision Quest VR.

“This is such a great learning experience,” Vision Quest VR owner Cyrus Fees. “Not only are they learning more about words, how to spell, learning the definitions, and it just really prepares them and at the same time, speaking in front of a crowd is one of the most difficult things to do and these kids are learning that on the fly. They’re doing a great job and they’re just representing the county so well.”

Fees said more schools participated in this year’s event than last year.

