Students pitch idea to change math curriculum at Illinois State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – It started as a joke. Students were sitting in Heather McMasters’ math class at Oakwood Grade School and asked to skip one of the units they were learning that day.

“It was overcomplicated, and so we decided, well, if we’re not going to use that every single day, then we can figure out how to change it,” Madelyn Lapenas, an eighth grader at the school, said.

So McMasters jokingly gave them a choice.

“I told them, if they got me a raise, that I would skip that part of the curriculum, knowing that it wouldn’t happen. I’m in a contract so they couldn’t just give me a raise,” McMasters said.

The students accepted the challenge but they learned quickly they couldn’t secure the pay bump.

So they came up with another plan: change the curriculum so they and students across Illinois learn math skills they say they will actually use in their everyday lives. To them, it means learning topics like how to balance a checkbook, budget and save money.

“I think it’s more important to learn it sooner, because then eventually, you don’t have to do a whole lesson on it,” Johnee Watson, an eighth grader at Oakwood, said. “You can build it up throughout the years, and it’ll become kind of like second nature.”

The students got to work doing extensive research and meeting during lunch and recess. They also had some help from their teachers along the way. Annalise Fritz, the students’ social studies teacher, looked over their speech and helped to fine tune their arguments for making the change to the curriculum.

“Just being there for them also on this journey of preparing and encouraging them to have the confidence to be the students that they are, be the academics that they are, and not just obviously, reminding them that they’re students, but they’re also citizens and it’s their job to go and actually do things to change the world,” Fritz said.

Their efforts took them all the way to the Capitol. On Tuesday, they met with State Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) and with representatives from the Illinois State Board of Education to pitch their idea.

“It’s an exciting idea,” Lapenas said. “I mean, obviously, it’s a little nerve wracking, because you would never expect for your idea to actually go so far, but it’s really cool.”

Faraci later introduced the students while speaking on the Senate Floor.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Watson said. “Honestly, it kind of feels like a big ol’ fever dream. You can’t really register that you’re here yet.”

The students are still working on what’s next for their plan but they hope to eventually get a law passed to change the curriculum.

