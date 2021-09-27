Students plotted to attack Pennsylvania school on 25th anniversary of Columbine shooting: Police

Four students plotted to attack their Pennsylvania school on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School mass shooting but were thwarted by authorities, police said.

The Lackawanna County district attorney said the students conspired to carry out a mass casualty attack on the school on April 20, 2024, which would be the 25th anniversary of the deadly attacks in Littleton, Colorado, in 1999. Two students, Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis, both 15, are being charged as adults, while the other two unidentified students involved are being charged as juveniles.

Police said they learned of the planned attack after a mother found disturbing texts on her child's phone, according to a local outlet WNEP. The messages dated back to May and allegedly showed the teenagers plotting to attack other students, as well as the principal, a school resource officer, and a teacher.

“It’s a little bit disturbing to find out something like that was being plotted,” Principal Timothy Hopkins told the Morning Call. Hopkins said he did not know why he was named as a target, aside from being a high-profile staffer at the school. He described Kucharski and Lewis as quiet students who are not delinquents.

HACKERS TARGET COLUMBINE HIGH SCHOOL ZOOM CALL WITH THREATS OF SHOOTING 'REMAKE'

This is an important message from the Dunmore School District. Please view below. pic.twitter.com/1nAiWeTXNm — Dunmore SD News (@dsd_news) September 24, 2021

Investigators said that when they spoke with Kucharski, she admitted to being obsessed with the shooters in the Columbine attacks. She added that she and Lewis wanted to re-create the Columbine shooting with the goal of having more casualties than the 1999 attack.

In April 1999, 15 people were killed when two students began shooting at the Littleton school. The shooters were among the shooting's casualties.

Story continues

The Dunmore School District released a statement on Sept. 24 about the planned attack, notifying the public that the alleged perpetrators are in custody, adding, "We have been assured that there is no current danger to students and staff."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Kucharski’s lawyer Corey Eagen and her mother declined to comment, the Morning Call reported. Lewis did not have an attorney present during his Friday arraignment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Pennsylvania, High School, Police, Mass Shootings

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Students plotted to attack Pennsylvania school on 25th anniversary of Columbine shooting: Police