Students, police union sour over SUNY Plattsburgh's response to student's arrest

Oct. 29—PLATTSBURGH — Both SUNY Plattsburgh students and the union representing SUNY police officers aimed their grievances at the college's administration Wednesday over its response to a Black student's arrest after a traffic stop last week.

Students, in a discussion with administrators on campus Wednesday, characterized the two emails sent by President Alexander Enyedi and UP Police Chief Patrick Rascoe addressing the Oct. 21 arrest as insincere.

They expressed their discontent over what they saw as a lack of action from the college and denounced its University Police, which some said did not care for their safety.

For some students, the arrest represented another instance in what they said was a repeating cycle of racist and biased incidents at SUNY Plattsburgh that garners campus-wide attention.

"Every year, there always seems to be a sequence of bulls—t that happens on this campus concerning [people of color]," senior biomedical sciences major Willie Corley said in the campus' H.U.B. — a space dedicated by the college to hold discussions, education and awareness initiatives.

A two-minute video of the student's arrest spread on social media last week and captured two officers struggling to detain the student. After the brief struggle, the student walked to the police vehicle with an officer grabbing onto her arm.

ARREST

The police report officers filed for the arrest said the student was charged with two misdemeanor offenses for having a suspended registration and a false inspection certificate and an equipment violation for having substandard lights after she was pulled over by Macdonough Hall at 9:30 p.m. Officers initiated the traffic stop after they said the student was driving without headlights turned on.

In the report's narrative, officers said the student was "argumentative" throughout the interaction and escalated after they informed her they would have to take the vehicle's plates, tow the vehicle and place her under arrest.

The report said after about 18 minutes of the student talking on a phone, officers told the student again that it was time to go to the station. Two officers then attempted to "escort" the student to the patrol vehicle, the report said, but the student allegedly began, "pulling away, striking, pushing and kicking" them.

As the student was getting into the UP vehicle, she allegedly threw her elbow up and hit an officer in the face, the report said.

The student was additionally charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

The Press-Republican previously attempted to reach the student and her mother for comment. The mother declined, and the student did not respond.

Many of the dozens of students who sat and stood in the H.U.B. on campus with Enyedi and other administrators said they felt unsafe around University Police.

Corley said he believes he has been followed by campus officers on multiple occasions when he returns home from a late night at the college's library.

"I refuse to go to any late-night classes. I schedule all my classes for the morning because the sun is up, and I know people will be watching, hopefully," Corley, an Afro-Latino, said.

"I can't take late-night classes because I'm scared. I don't leave my room because I'm scared of what UP could do to me."

Some also said they think the college doesn't do enough to address their concerns. As a result, students said they tell prospective students to not enroll at the college.

"I have younger siblings that want to come here, and I tell them to run the other way. You are losing us," Corley said to Enyedi. "And when you lose us, this campus is going to shut the hell down."

At the end of the discussion with students, Enyedi shared his own frustration.

"The most important thing I want to take home in this message is that we failed you," Enyedi told students. "And damn it, we failed you again. That's the frustration for me. I sincerely think there's better ways to do this."

POLICE UNION

New York's Police Benevolent Association, the union representing SUNY police officers, also denounced the college's response to the student's arrest, only it had issue with what it said was a "gross misrepresentation of facts" that "maligned officers who followed procedures and acted without bias."

The union, in a statement Wednesday, called the previous statements by Enyedi and Rascoe "unprofessional" and "callous."

"Rather than waiting for the full scope of facts, the University President Alexander Enyedi and University Police Chief Patrick Rascoe rushed to judgment and denounced the officers' actions strongly implying that race was the motivation for how the student was treated," the union said. "This rush to judgment was based entirely on the student's perspective without input from the officers or even a cursory examination of the incident, which is entirely captured on video and audio and refutes this false narrative."

Rascoe disagreed with the union's assessment.

"I have reviewed the videos and the written reports and was provided an oral account of what took place by the supervisor on the scene," Rascoe said Friday. "I have shared support for my officers and want to restate that they are an integral part of the campus and provide a valuable service daily. I will continue to work collaboratively with the union to provide the highest level of service to our campus community. "

The union said its legal counsel is "aggressively working" to obtain police dashcam footage of the arrest to publicly release it and let people "judge for themselves." The union said the interaction between the student and officers lasted more than an hour.

