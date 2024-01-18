Students from Ponca City drop off coats at KFOR studio

TechCrunch

European insurtech company Getsafe has acquired deineStudienfinanzierung, an aptly named German digital platform for student loans that was showcased on the local version of “Shark Tank” in 2019. This is Getsafe's second acquisition in a few months, after it nabbed the German portfolio of ailing French insurtech company Luko, thereby growing its user base to over 550,000 customers. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from Getsafe CEO Christian Wiens that deineStudienfinanzierung will continue operating as a standalone business and that all of its team — "about 10 people" — will continue to be employed after the acquisition.