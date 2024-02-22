Students protest UAFS’ proposal of degree elimination

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith protested Wednesday afternoon as the university considers eliminating several degree programs.

Computer-aided design, general technology automotive concentration, political science, Spanish, and theater are all majors at risk of being cut. Students came out with signs in protest of the university’s decision to recommend the elimination of these programs to the UA Board of Trustees.

“The arts in higher education matter so much, especially in a community like Fort Smith that just got a brand new performing arts high school,” said Gavin Garrett, a protester.

Garrett is a senior at UAFS. He is a theater major and president of the drama club. Garrett says it’s upsetting to find out about the possible elimination of these programs.

“I can attest to all the growth we have done over the past four years,” said Garrett. “And with all the adversities we’ve been facing, we’ve been able to produce some phenomenal and beautiful work. For this decision to be made off of a number is incredibly disheartening.”

University Chancellor Terisa Riley says these majors are considered non-viable by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

“If a program is not viable and it’s unapproved and it’s removed from state funding, that means the points we receive enrolled in those programs don’t actually net any state money for us,” said Riley.

However, Riley says eliminating programs is a hard decision to make and understands why students are upset.

“This is a very emotional decision for them,” said Riley.

Garrett believes the theater program needs more time to prove it can become viable.

Regardless of what’s decided, Riley says students would still be able to minor in political science, Spanish, and theater. New students will not be allowed to enter those specific degrees. Riley says those already enrolled will be able to complete their degrees.

