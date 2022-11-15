Students react after a fatal shooting at the University of Virginia leaves three dead
A shooting Sunday evening at the University of Virginia has left three dead and two injured according to the University. The suspect is in custody.
A shooting Sunday evening at the University of Virginia has left three dead and two injured according to the University. The suspect is in custody.
Classes at the University of Virginia were canceled Tuesday as mourners left flowers and candles outside Scott Stadium to remember the three football players who were gunned down Sunday night in a brutal attack that sent shockwaves across the campus.
Sophia Rosing, the former UK student who has been charged with a assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, appeared in court Tuesday with her attorney and her parents.
Former Arlington High School football player, Devin Chandler, was killed in a tragic, on-campus shooting at the University of Virginia.
New York City resident Manuel Pagan was arrested after he was found with about 20,000 multicolored fentanyl pills. He was then released without bail and placed under supervision.
Officials held a briefing Monday with an update on the investigation into a shooting that killed 3 student at the University of Virginia Sunday night. Partway through the briefing they announced that a suspect had been taken into custody. Watch their remarks.
The university was locked down and classes were canceled Monday morning as police searched for a student in connection with a fatal shooting.
The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hours-long manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.
Brittany and Sterling Mahomes are back at it again with the adorable game-day outfits. It wouldn’t be a proper football Sunday for Brittany if she didn’t share a post on Instagram of sweet behind-the-scenes moments from her husband’s Kansas City Chiefs game of the week, complete with a #OOTD showcasing her and 1-year-old Sterling’s super […]
Elon Musk's lawyer late last week sought to reassure Twitter Inc employees that they would not be held personally liable if the company disregarded a federal order to consider and protect users' privacy when launching new features. Former FTC officials do not think it is so clear-cut. In a May 2022 settlement with the U.S. regulator, Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices and placed responsibility on people who held certain positions.
“Five of our crew members were treated after the incident,” officials said.
Police said they have located some of the stolen property.
The Tennessee Titans face their first Thursday night game this season at the worst moment possible. Yes, the Titans (6-3) are coming off a 17-10 win over Denver, their sixth in seven games. Then Tennessee lost three more to injuries during the game.
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in November, lets look back at some players who scored the most goals in a single World Cup.
The Packers started Rudy Ford at safety and moved Darnell Savage into the slot and closer to the line of scrimmage vs. the Cowboys.
With the president's student debt relief plan on hold, the Education Department is simplifying other debt relief programs that include forgiveness
Driver receives 25-year sentence for deadly Iowa crash
A former University of Virginia football player was apprehended Monday in connection with a fatal shooting that left three dead and two others wounded.
The world of combat sports is mourning this weekend’s passing of one of its most exciting fighters of the past decade.
Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs; Kim Kardashian honored at Baby2Baby event; "Black Panther" sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022 in the U.S. (Nov. 14)
Who lands where in the NFL Power Rankings?