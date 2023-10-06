Students reconnect with Detroit on the river

TechCrunch

Bolt.Earth, an Indian startup that offers charging infrastructure and software solutions for electric vehicles, has raised $20 million in a funding round to expand its presence within the South Asian nation and enter into new markets. The Bengaluru-based startup has raised fresh capital from its existing and new investors, including Union Square Ventures, Prime Venture Partners and ITIGO Funds, among others. Founded in 2017, Bolt.Earth offers its infrastructure and software solutions for two- and three-wheeler EVs.