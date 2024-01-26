Students return to school after flooding
Students have returned to school after flooding.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Jon Stewart is back (one night a week) on 'The Daily Show.' Here's how you can tune in.
No wonder YouTube launched Shorts. A new study of children's online habits found that children ages 4 through 18 spent a global average of 112 minutes daily on TikTok's short video app in 2023, an increase from 107 minutes the year prior. The study, which takes into account the digital media habits of over 400,000 families and schools worldwide, hails from parent control software maker Qustodio.
It brings employees' avatars together in a customized space.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
Everything you need to know about the earned income tax credit including how it works and an income table to help determine if you qualify.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Goff grew up in the Bay Area, where he and the Lions will face the 49ers on Sunday for a shot at the NFC title. It doesn't get much more dramatic.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
Apple just dropped a trailer for the forthcoming sci-fi thriller series Constellation. The show stars Noomi Rapace and premieres via Apple TV+ on February 21.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called the police response to the Uvalde school shooting a "failure that should not have happened."
LoanDepot customers say they have been unable to make mortgage payments or access their online accounts following a suspected ransomware attack on the company last week. The mortgage and loan giant said on January 8 that it was working to "restore normal business operations as quickly as possible" following a security incident that involved the "encryption of data," a common hallmark of a ransomware attack. LoanDepot's updating cyber incident page says several LoanDepot customer portals returned online as of Thursday, albeit with limited functionality.
The Naismith and Wooden award watch list nominee scored a game-high 31 points Thursday night.
These power banks, rechargeable lights and warm winter duds can keep you comfortable during Mother Nature's worst.