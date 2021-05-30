Students returning to school after COVID-19 facing scarce mental health resources

Kate Rix
·10 min read

Caden McKnight was elected student body president of his Las Vegas high school in February 2020.

A year later he was in his room, attending a Zoom meeting of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, pleading with board members to reopen the district’s schools.

Just being together in person and having a normal routine, McKnight said, would help kids cope with mental health struggles. He told the board members about his own grief over the death of his friend, Mia, who died just after Valentine’s Day this year from an accidental drug overdose.

“I knew her since I was 11,” he said of Mia, who had been his date to a homecoming dance. “I grew up with her and she got to see me grow up. It’s tough as a 17-year-old kid when these people around me are dying. I love my family, but I have no outlet to express how I’m feeling the way I used to when I was at school with teachers and friends.”

Caden McKnight, a high school senior in Las Vegas, pleaded with school board members for the Clark County School District to reopen schools, arguing that it would help students&#x002019; mental health.
Caden McKnight, a high school senior in Las Vegas, pleaded with school board members for the Clark County School District to reopen schools, arguing that it would help students’ mental health.

From loneliness and anxiety to severe or suicidal depression, the coronavirus’ mental health impact on youth has surged into its own epidemic, swelling the number of children’s visits to emergency rooms for mental health problems. National screenings show that children, adolescents and teens have struggled emotionally during the pandemic more than any other age group. More than one-third of teen girls and one-fifth of teen boys have new or worsening anxiety, according to a January poll by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Michigan.

But as waves of young people return to school, the system of mental health supports that await them remains patchy and overburdened.

As of 2018, each of the 37,000 school psychologists in the U.S. was responsible for an average 1,200 students, nearly double the recommended number. In some school districts, one psychologist is responsible for as many as 3,000 students, according to the National Association of School Psychologists.

The nation’s 43,000 school social workers were responsible for, on average, 1,200 students each, in 2018, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s nearly five times the recommended ratio of 1-to-250. And millions of students attend schools where there is no social worker or psychologist.

School mental health providers are in critically short supply for two reasons: There aren’t enough training programs for those interested in entering the field, and those who do obtain credentials can earn more as in the private sector.

Mental health providers are also concentrated in cities. In rural areas of the country, districts often can’t fill open positions and are beginning to opt for connecting students with practitioners by video.

Experts, including Robert Boyd, president and CEO of the School-Based Health Alliance, also worry that most providers are white women. Especially needed, he said, are pathways for young people of color to become licensed and certified mental health providers without accumulating massive debt.

“It’s best to have practitioners who can relate to the students,” said Boyd, whose organization is working to expand programs focused on recruiting middle and high school students into the field.

But that approach, Boyd concedes, will take at least a decade to make a dent. No state in the country meets the recommended ratio of 250 students per social worker.

Many districts, even while under pressure to accelerate learning, are adding behavioral health programs as they reopen schools. In some cases, this means flipping the way students receive help from the traditional referral-based system to proactive outreach. Social workers are calling students who they have seen before to ask how they are doing and using surveys to assess other students for signs of distress.

Education and COVID-19: Thousands of summer camp counselors can't come to the US because of visa holdups

“They may not understand how to reach out, so we are reaching out,” said Terrilyn Rivers-Cannon, a social worker at Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta. “We have to be careful and ask, ‘Is everything OK?’ We massage the conversation from there and then find out about the sleepless nights.”

And once they start talking, many kids are more open than they were before the pandemic. In general, said Rivers-Cannon, youth and parents who never would have spoken about emotional issues are more comfortable sharing.

“We do have cultures that are not willing to discuss it, and that’s OK,” she said. “We come in and provide information that everyone, at some point, can relate to. Then they may reach out and say, ‘Yes, I need the help.’”

Investment in kids' mental health

Many states are rethinking their lack of investment in student mental health. While it won’t address the workforce shortage, retooling state Medicaid plans could generate millions of dollars, enabling districts to add more mental health providers. Most states have typically restricted the use of Medicaid funds in the schools to services for students eligible for special education. Eleven states recently amended their laws to allow school social workers and psychologists to bill for time they spend with any Medicaid-enrolled student.

For example, when Michigan lawmakers expanded the state’s list of Medicaid-eligible services, districts were able to hire additional masters-level psychologists and behavioral health analysts. The state projects an increase of $14 million in funds for school-based mental health services, resulting solely from being allowed to bill Medicaid for the services of psychologists. Eight other states are either considering the same change or are in the process of doing so.

Most young people have experienced what experts call “disenfranchised grief” — the sadness and irritability of missing out on life, with no return to normal in sight, coupled with a sense that such feelings don’t rate attention when other people have lost loved ones.

Students walk the hallways in between periods at South Side High School. Experts expect many students to have mental health issues that need addressing as the pandemic recedes, but few communities have enough social workers and psychologists to adequately respond to students&#39; needs.
Students walk the hallways in between periods at South Side High School. Experts expect many students to have mental health issues that need addressing as the pandemic recedes, but few communities have enough social workers and psychologists to adequately respond to students' needs.

Over the winter, when coronavirus cases spiked in the Bay Area, the isolation of remote learning got really hard for Aurora, an eighth grader in Oakland. To protect her privacy, Aurora gave her middle name and asked that her last name not be used.

“Every single day of my life has been the same for almost a year,” she said. “It drags you down after a while.”

Aurora began feeling depressed and disconnected during the winter, partly due to all the time she was required to spend staring at a screen on Zoom. She found her way through it and when school reopens, Aurora said, she doesn’t want to spend a lot of time in class talking about how she feels.

“If I’m going to be completely candid, schools and teachers and administrators can do nothing to affect how comfortable I feel,” she said. “What schools can do is make interesting curriculum and give us time to talk to our friends, who are going through the same things.”

Education and coronavirus: A school project began as a pandemic lesson. Harvard got interested, then COVID-19 hit.

The type of sadness Aurora experienced, over missed social gatherings and other everyday things, can be easy to minimize, said Kathleen Minke, executive director of the National Association of School Psychologists.

“Kids will look at those things and grieve their losses, but they’re not the same as the friend whose dad died,” she said, and that can lead to guilt layered on top of grief. Ignoring such feeling can lead to problems later on.

Experts say that most kids will respond positively to two things that schools provide naturally: routine and friends. Few age groups are as developmentally social as teenagers; being able to safely return to typical peer group interactions may be all some kids need.

Amelia Harris, 18, said her closest friends in Burlingame, California, stayed tight during the pandemic, but she missed the smaller connections to acquaintances she maintained in person at school.
Amelia Harris, 18, said her closest friends in Burlingame, California, stayed tight during the pandemic, but she missed the smaller connections to acquaintances she maintained in person at school.

“I’m a really social person,” said Amelia Harris, a senior at Burlingame High School in Burlingame, California. “In school, I’d have these little side conversations. Now, I have three close friends. There are all these loose friendships that have fallen by the wayside.”

Harris, 18, is editor-in-chief of her school newspaper and works closely with a teacher adviser to train writers and produce the paper. That teacher, Harris said, is the only adult at her school whom she could imagine approaching if she was feeling overwhelmed. She said she isn’t even sure how to access mental health services at her school.

Changes following Parkland shooting

Some districts have had more practice spreading the word about available mental health services. Following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 more, Broward County voters approved allocating $93 million a year for four years to pay for teacher salaries, school security and behavioral health providers. Florida tacked on another $69 million to fund school-based mental health services throughout the state.

“Are we where we want to be? No,” said Ralph Aiello, director of school counseling for the school district in Broward County. “But we are certainly making tremendous progress.”

The Broward County School District has 260,000 students and more than 400 mental health professionals on staff, 155 of whom are social workers. In contrast, the Clark County district in the Las Vegas area has just 133 social workers for more than 320,000 students.

Broward County also offers support and training to the 15,000 teachers who work with students day-to-day.

“They can’t teach grit and resiliency if they’re not exemplifying it themselves,” Broward County’s Aiello said of his district’s teachers, who also receive instruction on how to identify students who may be in distress.

“You need resources, but in addition, the culture is what has changed,” Aiello said. “We are much more receptive and open to the needs of our students and staff that go beyond academics. If we don’t address those non-cognitive factors, they won’t succeed academically, which is ultimately what we are held accountable for.”

Following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, voters approved allocating $93 million a year for four years to pay for teacher salaries, school security and behavioral health providers. Florida tacked on another $69 million to fund school-based mental health services throughout the state.
Following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, voters approved allocating $93 million a year for four years to pay for teacher salaries, school security and behavioral health providers. Florida tacked on another $69 million to fund school-based mental health services throughout the state.

For many kids, just getting back to normal won’t magically make anxiety and depression go away, experts say. Robust, school-based mental health programs that last beyond this year will be critical to identifying and helping all the kids who need support. Such programs have been thin on the ground for decades, but advocates are hopeful that the federal reaction to the pandemic could help schools change course.

The Biden administration has urged state lawmakers to direct some of the federal relief funds earmarked for K-12 public schools — $195 billion between the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan — to mental health supports.

All of this might help address student needs in the short term. But the if the shortage of professional providers persists it will only get bigger. States can make long-term investments to expand that workforce by recruiting young people to train as mental health professionals and paying for their education, enabling them to return to their home districts to work, said Boyd of the School Based Health Alliance.

“Short-term money is important, don’t get me wrong,” said Boyd. “We’re working with superintendents to recruit kids out of the schools we’re seeking to serve, to increase and diversify the workforce over the next 10 years. It’ll take that long to do it.”

Back in Las Vegas, schools have re-opened, as Caden and many others begged them to do. But Jesús Jara, the school district superintendent, worries that the new mental health initiatives his district has put in place will fall short.

“I still think, are we doing enough?” he said. “Are we doing enough dealing with this pandemic?”

This story about mental health was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for the Hechinger newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After COVID, students facing scarce mental health resources at schools

Recommended Stories

  • Patsy Mink was the first woman of color elected to Congress. Now, her daughter reflects on her legacy amid rise in anti-Asian violence

    Patsy Mink was the first Asian American woman and woman of color to be elected to Congress. Her daughter Gwendolyn addresses her mother's legacy and the movement to #StopAsianHate.

  • Matthew McConaughey on Potential Future in Politics: 'I'm Interested in Building Something That Can Last'

    Matthew McConaughey has said running for Texas governor is "a true consideration" for him

  • Vikings’ Cameron Smith feels he hasn’t missed a beat in return from open-heart surgery

    Plenty of players taking part in this week’s organized team activities around the league are returning from season-ending surgeries, but Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith still stands out. Smith had open-heart surgery last August to correct a congenital heart defect that doctors discovered while doing tests on Smith after he tested positive for COVID-19. Smith notes [more]

  • Coronavirus vaccines may be slightly less effective for women than men, emerging research suggests

    A new CDC report found that women represent the majority of breakthrough infections - a sign that the shots may not be working as well for them.

  • Louise Roe Welcomes Second Child with Husband Mackenzie Hunkin: 'She's Here!'

    Louise Roe announced she was expecting her second child with husband Mackenzie Hunkin back in January

  • Life in Europe was halted by Covid. Domestic terror efforts weren't.

    "We have seen an increased body of online extremism and hatred," London's Metropolitan Police said.

  • What to know if your employer requires vaccinations: federal legal protections

    The federal government agency that protects workers from discrimination issued new guidance this week to help inform Americans of their legal protections as more employers ask them to come back to the office or other workplaces. A new guidance document from the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission said employers can legally require COVID-19 vaccines to re-enter a physical workplace as long as they follow requirements to find alternative arrangements for employees unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons or because they have religious objections. The EEOC said employers should keep in mind that, because not everyone has equal access to vaccines, some individuals or groups could have a harder time complying with a vaccination requirement.

  • Patrick Byrne: pro-Trump millionaire pushing election conspiracy theories

    Weekend rallies with Roger Stone and Michael Flynn show key influence of libertarian helping to fund Arizona election audit Patrick Byrne in Florida in April. Byrne’s America Project seems to aspire to play a key role in tandem with other conservative pro-Trump bastions in spreading election disinformation. Photograph: Amy Harris/Rex/Shutterstock This Memorial Day weekend, several prominent conservative allies of Donald Trump, who have promoted almost nonstop his false narratives about the 2020 election results, are slated to hold rallies in Florida and Texas endorsed by the wealthy libertarian Patrick Byrne. Billed as featuring the Trump confidant Roger Stone, the retired general Michael Flynn, Byrne and other pro-Trump stalwarts, the dual events underscore that Byrne – who has been leading private fundraising for the politically driven vote audit now under way in Arizona’s largest county – seems intent on funding and pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 elections. Byrne’s influence and activities reveal him to be a rising figure on the Trumpist right and also show how fake narratives around the 2020 election – far from receding – are in fact still a powerful motivating force among Trump supporters. Just last month Byrne created a non-profit, dubbed the America Project, which has been instrumental in funding the Arizona audit, and is promoting the two weekend rallies on its website. The Byrne non-profit quickly launched fundtheaudit.com in Arizona that has indicated it wants to raise $2.8m. As of mid May, it had reportedly pulled in $1.7m. Byrne, whose net worth has been pegged at about $75m, has said he personally donated $1m to the America Project and $500,000 to fundtheaudit.com. Byrne’s America Project seems to aspire to play a key role in tandem with other conservative pro-Trump bastions in spreading election disinformation: the America Project’s website says it wants to “lead a new American renaissance by arming citizens with the tools to fight for their freedoms, building like minded pro-freedom networks and uniting pro-America organizations who want to fight together in support of our nation”. Byrne’s high-profile backing of pro-Trump conspiracies follows some bizarre contacts he had with Trump, post-election. In December, Byrne attended a White House meeting that also drew Flynn, who had publicly suggested Trump might invoke martial law to stay in power, and the rightwing lawyer Sidney Powell, who was helping Trump’s legal team. Byrne is the founder and ex-chief of the company Overstock, and says he didn’t vote for Trump, but this year wrote The Deep Rig, a self-published conspiracy-ridden look at the 2020 elections. Byrne’s growing role on the far right comes after he publicly revealed he had an affair with Maria Butina, the convicted unregistered foreign agent for Russia, which prompted his resignation from Overstock in 2019. The upcoming Florida rally on Sunday is set to feature Byrne, along with Flynn and Stone – both of whom Trump pardoned after they had been convicted as part of the inquiries into Russian influence in the 2016 elections. Advertised as a Patriots Day rally, it is slated to take place at a private ranch in Jupiter. The three-day Texas event is billed as a rally for “God and country” that started on Friday and is scheduled to include talks by various pro-Trump stalwarts including Flynn and lawyers Powell and Lin Wood. But Byrne’s central role in funding the Arizona audit and how it is being run is attracting growing scrutiny. Byrne has acknowledged that he had some brief contacts last December with Doug Logan, the head of the little-known Florida-based cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninjas, which was selected by Arizona officials to lead the audit, even though it had no experience in doing one previously. “This is an audit like none that has ever been performed,” Byrne boasted to the AP. “This audit is an audit check for all forms of mischief.” Byrne’s non-profit outfits, which won’t have to disclose how the funds are spent or who is writing the checks, also have reportedly played a role in recruiting volunteers for the audit. Roger Stone at the Save America Patriot Rally in Florida in April. Photograph: Amy Harris/Rex/Shutterstock In an email to local Arizona Republicans last week, a state official requested more volunteers and referred them to Byrne’s website to apply, the Arizona Republic reported. Byrne told the AP his operation merely sends volunteers to Cyber Ninjas for “vetting”. The private funding Byrne is spearheading comes on top of $150,000 that the Arizona senate allocated to do the latest audit, a project which many Republican figures in Arizona and nationally have attacked as a waste of resources and dangerous since Biden’s victory in Maricopa county has already been certified as accurate. Voting rights specialists are dismayed at the haphazard and private drive in Arizona that Byrne and his cohorts are mounting. “This is yet another piece of evidence that the whole effort in Arizona is more of a disinformation campaign than anything else,” said Larry Norden, the director of the electoral reform program at the Brennan Center for Justice. “A good rule of thumb is that you should not take election’s work out of the hands of the professionals who run them and outsource it to people with a clear political agenda. It’s profoundly dangerous for our democracy.” Some former Republican members of Congress say the privately run crusade by Byrne and his allies is hurting democracy in America as a whole. Jeff Flake, a Republican former Arizona senator, said in an interview that Byrne’s “involvement in all this does not add credibility. It’s damaging to the Republican party and our system of government.” Byrne did not respond to requests for comment left with the America Project. But judging by his media appearances, Byrne isn’t fazed by critics of the growing role he has been playing. Last month, Byrne in an interview with the New Tang Dynasty, an obscure television outlet whose website claims it was launched by Chinese-Americans who fled communism, flatly claimed: “It was a fraudulent election. It didn’t end for us on January 20.’’ Likewise, Byrne’s fundraising to promote false information about the elections may not end in Arizona. The America Project website says if fundraising exceeds the $2.8m goal, it will use the monies “for other election integrity activities’’ including audits in other states and related expenses.

  • Opinion: Russia prepares to test its new censorship tool on Google. Tech giants should not give in

    Russia threatens to slow down Google services because of content the government dislikes. The tactic is already being used effectively against Twitter.

  • Bob Costas, Longtime Former NBC Host, Says Tokyo Olympics Should Be Pushed To 2022

    Bob Costas, who was the lead host of 12 Olympic Games telecasts for NBC, believes the Tokyo Olympics should not go forward due to risks from Covid-19. Appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher, Costas said the Games should be “postponed, not canceled. If they postponed it until the summer of 2022, then as a […]

  • China is coming out strong after the pandemic — and U.S. economists are keeping watch

    China is "already in another mindset compared to the rest of the world,” said one macroeconomics analyst.

  • Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

    Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left much of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry was meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, who landed in Cairo on Sunday. It was the first public visit by an Israeli foreign minister in over a decade, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

  • 'What Do I Do Next?': Orphaned by COVID, Two Teens Find Their Way

    NEW YORK — Their mother went into cardiac arrest just before midnight. She was resuscitated, but the doctor had a question: What did the family want to do if Magalie Salomon’s heart stopped beating again? Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The decision was left to Salomon’s son, Xavier. He was 18 years old. It was an alarming position to be in, particularly for Xavier Salomon, who had never felt much responsibility for the household. His father had died nine years earlier, and his mother worked overnight shifts as a home attendant, which meant he was often home alone with his 16-year-old sister, Adriana Salomon. Still, Xavier Salomon felt no obligation to take on a big brother role, preferring to dodge chores and duties. He gave little thought to blowing his Burger King paychecks on Yeezy sneakers or gifts for his girlfriend and tended to hole up in his room on his phone. But when the hospital called, it was him who was asked for answers. He panicked. Do whatever it takes, he pleaded. A heaviness descended on the apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn. He lay on his bed in the dark, waiting for another call. When it came a couple hours later, there was the same news, the same question. He repeated his plea. Yes, resuscitate. Save her. Finally, just before dawn, he received word: His mother, 44, died of COVID-19 about 6 a.m. April 3, 2020, at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. It had been less than three days since she left their home. This time, before Salomon hung up, he had his own question to ask: “What do I do next?” A Kid With No Ambition The nation has begun to emerge from the pandemic, but any real return to normalcy must include an acknowledgment of what has been lost. More than a half-million have died of COVID-19 across the United States. Nearly 34,000 of those deaths were in New York City, an early epicenter where the virus tore through the crowded landscape. The collective numbers speak to the scope of the devastation, but each death was an event of its own, a fissure in some intimate world where only the bereft know just how much was broken. The stories are detailed and personal, a different ache to fill in every home. But woven within that grief are tales of hope and hardiness — of small but brilliant transformations as the city reopens. In the 14 months since their mother’s death, Xavier and Adriana Salomon have managed to reshape their lives, unearthing courage where there was sorrow. Two teenagers on their own, they have made unsteady but brave steps into the shadows of their parents. Xavier Salomon had been the kind of kid who relied on his charm. Even his mother, who babied him, had told him that he lacked ambition. It was she who befriended the Burger King manager and pushed her son to apply for a job. “I didn’t have goals,” he recalled. “I think it’s just everything being handed down. I never really had to work at anything.” He had little use for his sister, who swiped his clothes, snooped through his phone and tattled about what she had discovered. In turn, Adriana Salomon resented that her brother was coddled. While she was expected to help clean and cook, he sat and waited for his dinner to be plated. But they were connected by a mother whose vibrancy anchored the family. Born in the Bahamas, Magalie Salomon had a scathing sense of humor and a deft hand at the stove. She warmed their apartment with laughter and the smell of chicken with yellow rice and beans or macaroni and cheese. Generous and gregarious, she lavished her children and their friends with brand-name clothes and restaurant dinners. For her daughter’s 16th birthday, she brought home a Yorkie named Bella. Never mind that they already had a Shih Tzu, Juicy. Xavier Salomon had his mother’s wit, and the two were constantly one-upping each other, to the glee of whomever happened to be in their midst. Adriana Salomon was like her mother — blunt, confident — but quieter. The two shared a room and a queen bed, although Magalie Salomon worked nights, so she was usually gone by the time her daughter got home from school. Sometimes Adriana Salomon was allowed to skip classes so she and her mother could get their nails done or go to the mall. Their father, Adrian Dookie, had been stricken with lymphoma when they were in elementary school. Dookie, whose daughter was his namesake, was just 30 when he slipped away. It was the bond that Xavier and Adriana Salomon each shared with their mother that helped soften the void. When their mother began to feel ill in March 2020, they were worried but not overly concerned. They often teased her about being melodramatic. New York City had recently shut down, but the endgame of the coronavirus was still unclear. The number of deaths was surging, yet there were many more stories of those who had recovered. Adriana Salomon had symptoms of COVID-19 and was not in distress, just fatigued. Besides, their mother had battled breast cancer a decade earlier. She was a survivor. Magalie Salomon finally called the ambulance to their apartment March 31. She embraced her children before walking outside. She continuously texted and called from the hospital. During one FaceTime chat with her son, she brought up his relationship with his sister. Salomon worried about her children’s inability to connect. “She said, ‘I don’t like the way you treat Adriana,’” her son recalled. She felt that the siblings should be closer, that he should look out for his sister. Xavier Salomon waved it off. Yeah, yeah, yeah. But after his mother had been buried next to his father at a cemetery in Queens, Xavier Salomon found her words rattling around in his head. The Rent Is Due After his mother died, Xavier Salomon wanted to stay in the family’s two-bedroom railroad apartment, the only place that held memories of both his parents. But he was doubtful he would be able to keep up with the bills. If he failed, he did not want to drag his sister down with him. It would feel safer if she was in the care of adults. “I didn’t have confidence in myself to be on my own,” he said. “I wasn’t really built in that way.” So Adriana Salomon moved in with family friends in Queens, then took a two-week vacation to North Carolina to visit an older half brother who urged her to stay for good. Afterward, she went to live with an aunt in Canarsie, Brooklyn. The first months were troubled for Xavier Salomon. Because his mother had died of COVID-19, he had to quarantine, missing two weeks of work. Afterward, his $15-an-hour shifts were reduced because customers were sparse. The landlord said not to stress about the $600 rent — a gesture that Xavier Salomon mistook as meaning that rent was canceled. He was shocked to later learn that back rent had accrued, and he owed more than $3,000. He was balancing his first year at City College of New York and looking to major in civil engineering. But the math requirements were steep. With classes remote, his attention easily drifted. His financial aid depended on his grades, which began to drop. He wondered if he should quit school and get a second job. But when asked how he was doing, he made light of his financial worries. He did not like the idea of being on anyone’s conscience. “He’s private. He doesn’t show emotions at all,” said Randy Mahabir, 37, a close friend of the family who housed both Xavier and Adriana Salomon for a while. “Sometimes that bothers me, because you don’t really know what’s going on inside.” Xavier Salomon ended up selling off most of his sneaker collection to help pay the electricity, water and cellphone bills and to build up his savings. He cut cable and the home phone, ate mostly ramen and fast food and hand-washed his Burger King uniform to avoid the laundromat, which charged $5 a load. His girlfriend, Sherlyn Guzman, kept telling him that he was in survival mode, that he should see a therapist. He shrugged it off. Then, in July, he joined Guzman’s family on a trip to the Dominican Republic. He felt guilty about taking a break and had trouble relaxing. But he and Guzman’s father started building a makeshift pool on the roof of the building. They worked through grueling afternoons, eventually coming back down to sit and welcome the breeze on the balcony with the rest of the family. They ate boiled plantains and drank passion fruit juice while overlooking the fields. Something in Xavier Salomon started to settle. His laugh came more easily. If someone mentioned his mother, he would smile and offer a memory, not just a joke. “He was starting to actually let himself feel things,” his girlfriend said. When Salomon returned from the trip, it was with a sense of honesty about his situation. He had never been under so much pressure. But he had also managed to stay afloat on his own. He felt open, like there was possibility. Maybe he could become a guardian. When his sister moved back in with him, there was no grand conversation to be had about tensions in the past. Their mother’s death had somehow righted things between them. Two Teens on Their Own They do not like to belabor their parentless life. The past year has been stark and strange, but they have done what they can to push the emptiness away. They updated their rooms, moving out the broken dresser, patching up holes and painting over the drab blue walls with shades of green. Adriana Salomon got a twin bed to replace the queen that felt spacious and lonely. Their mother’s belongings were bagged up and donated. Adriana Salomon kept the wedding band, the oversize sleep shirt, the bottle of J’adore perfume. The siblings fell into a routine. When Xavier Salomon was at work, his sister often hung out with her godmother who lived upstairs. Sometimes Adriana Salomon cleaned her brother's room while he was away. He kept his phone near him and checked in when he could. Both procrastinators, they scrambled to do homework after hours as they sat on their beds and talked through their shared doorway. Xavier Salomon started calling his sister “mini me” and her family nickname “Chouchou,” a term of endearment in Haitian Creole, the language their mother grew up speaking. When they talked about their parents, it was usually with insider humor. “Her and Xavier, they don’t really like to express their hurt,” said Nicole Alvarez, 18, Adriana Salomon’s best friend. “Even the day after the funeral, no one was crying or upset; we were just reminiscing about the good times with her.” There have been headaches, the kind their mother seemed to handle with ease. A standout student at MESA Charter High School, Adriana Salomon started missing classes in the fall. She was oversleeping, her brother explained at the parent-teacher conference. Their mother had been the one to wake Adriana Salomon for school, something her brother was too tired to do because of long work shifts. “They’re still trying to figure out how to bounce back from this without the main stabilizing force in their family,” said Pagee Cheung, the school’s principal, who encouraged Xavier Salomon to start a GoFundMe campaign. “At the conference, with Xavier as the parent, it was just very eye-opening. Their dynamic was lots of laughing and joking around, but also clearly lots of love as you heard them work out the day-to-day things.” When the refrigerator broke down a couple months ago, Xavier Salomon was not sure whom to call. They had not used the kitchen much before, but when rodents became a problem and the exterminator was delayed, they shut the door for good. Xavier Salomon often felt like he should give his sister the life their mother would have provided. For Christmas, he took his sister on a shopping spree at Queens Center mall, where she picked out jeans, Nike sneakers, a curling iron and a stuffed Pikachu from Build-A-Bear. That set his savings back, and he fretted about his budget. But on his sister’s 17th birthday in February, he pulled out his credit card and took her right back to the mall to let her select a blue satchel and a tote bag from Michael Kors. On his birthday, when he turned 19, he worked an eight-hour shift. “Him and my mom are really alike,” Adriana Salomon said. “He’d rather have nothing and then make sure I have everything.” Adriana Salomon tried to make gestures in return. For Christmas she saved up money sent from an aunt and went to a nearby jeweler. She picked out a gold rope bracelet for her brother like the one their father used to wear. Trying to Be the Pillar Xavier Salomon proposed to Guzman last fall at Hunter’s Point South Park in Queens, the skyline of Manhattan rising behind them. His mother would have never allowed him to get engaged so young, but she was also the inspiration: Loved ones can be stolen. “We’re talking about crazy things,” he said recently. Guzman, 20, who works at the same Burger King, might move in with him and his sister next year if they can find a three-bedroom that works. Not so long ago, he could not have imagined leaving his apartment, nor feeling such purpose about the future. “I’m really the head of what’s going on right now, trying to be the pillar,” he said. Adriana Salomon wouldn’t mind the change. Guzman reminds her of her mom. They are trying to be healthier, drinking more water, avoiding candy and chips, opting for fresh meals from local restaurants. It is pricier than fast food, but they feel better afterward. They talk about saving up for headstones on their parents’ graves — nothing fancy, just respectful, so that their mother and father are commemorated by more than temporary markers on the ground. Xavier Salomon is eager for progress, to get to the life he envisions. He is committed to pulling his grades up because he is thinking about the job opportunities he wants after college, the debt he will pay off, the house he will buy, the children he will raise. He is sometimes shocked at how he reshaped himself, why he chose to listen to the drive that now propels him. “I have no idea how I got to be this person,” he said. Maybe, he thinks, his resolve had always been there, ready to be ignited by necessity and circumstance and love. His mother had been so strong, so sure — traits he wonders if she handed down to him, leaving them like final gifts, waiting to be found. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • NASCAR forecast: Some rain expected at Charlotte for Coca-Cola 600 weekend

    Expect some rain off and on if you’re heading out to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Why a couple veteran PGA Tour rules officials decided to make Colonial their last ride

    Colonial proved to be the perfect spot for PGA Tour rules vetearns Slugger White and Mark Russell to ride off into the sunset

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • New footage shows UFOs swarming navy ship

    The government plans to release a report detailing what it knows about UFOs sometime next month