Students robbed near high school in Sacramento in ‘broad daylight’ by masked suspects

Two students were robbed by masked suspects Monday afternoon near their high school in Sacramento, where students were targeted in robbery attempts in October.

The robbery occurred in “broad daylight” about 10 to 15 minutes after C.K. McClatchy High School students were dismissed near the student parking lot along Freeport Boulevard, Principal Andrea Egan wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday.

Egan said the students were not harmed during the robbery, “but the incident rattled them.” The principal said the robbers wore hoods and “COVID-style medical masks.”

After the robbery, the suspects ran from the scene and got away in a nearby black Nissan Altima. Egan said the robbery was reported to police. School administrators met with officers Tuesday to share information they’ve since gathered, including security camera video they gave to police that could be helpful in the investigation.

It was unclear whether any weapons were brandished during the Land Park robbery. The school, less than a mile northeast of William Land Regional Park, has more than 2,000 students.

The McClatchy High principal asked anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information relevant to the investigation to notify the Sacramento Police Department or school administrators.

In late October, suspects in ski masks reportedly tried to rob students near McClatchy High. Egan, at the time, said robbery attempts occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the “surrounding neighborhood” McClatchy High in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood. The Police Department has not announced any arrests made in connection with the October robbery attempts.

Egan urged parents to advise students to be aware of their surroundings, travel to and from school with a friend and carefully plan walking routes.

“I recognize this is very concerning to our CKM community,” Egan wrote in the letter to parents, “and we are working closely with police and SCUSD Safe Schools to keep our students safe.”