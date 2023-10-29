Students run away from homecoming dance while saying ‘gun,’ Paulding County deputies investigating

Authorities are investigating an incident at a middle school dance.

Paulding County Sheriff officials said Saturday night, deputies were working the East Paulding Middle School homecoming dance held at East Paulding High School.

At one point during the dance, officials said students began to run away from the building while saying “gun.”

Deputies on the scene called for backup and began trying to figure out what was going on.

“As of now, deputies have not located anyone with a gun, anyone injured as a result of a weapon or anyone that saw a person with a gun,” officials said.

Sheriff’s office officials said that at this point in the investigation, allegations of someone with a gun are “unsubstantiated.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding a gun being at the dance is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-445-2117.

