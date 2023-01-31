‘Students are safe.’ Parents urged to stay away from Selma school after police officer shot

Selma school officials say the students of Eric White Elementary School are safe while the campus is locked-down after a police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The district is instructing parents to pick up children after school at Ringo Park while Mitchell and Pine streets near the school remain closed, according to a message officials shared with The Bee.

Pickup times for the K-6 school of roughly 450 students are at 2:30 pm for students in transitional kindergarten and kindergarten, and 2:45 p.m. for students in grades one through six.

“Your students are safe and there will be fire department personnel present at the park to help,” the message says. “Please be patient as we accommodate the police directives. Our number one priority is keeping our students and staff safe.”

A Selma police officer was shot by a man in a residential neighborhood in the Fresno County city on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon in the 2600 block of Pine Street, just west of Highway 99 and south of Rose Avenue.

It was not clear if the suspect was injured.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest had been made but did not immediately report any details.

“We have our shooting suspect in custody,” Deputy Tony Botti said in a brief media statement. “ There are no outstanding suspects.”

The officer’s condition remained unclear.

In addition to FCSO, law enforcement including California Highway Patrol and police from Fresno, Kingsburg and Parlier were at the scene and established a perimeter around the location for the investigation.

The Bee’s Thaddeus Miller and Anthony Galaviz contributed to this report.