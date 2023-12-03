Students can score holiday flights home for just $25 – for these 3 days only

For many students, purchasing big items such as plane tickets can feel like a stretch to their budgets, especially when it comes to inflated holiday pricing.

For the first time ever, three thousand lucky students who have Amazon Prime memberships have the chance to score domestic round-trip airfare as low as $25, for savings up to $500, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Students can thank a partnership between Amazon and StudentUniverse, a travel booking platform for youth and students, for the deal.

"As travel costs continue to rise, we're happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends," said Carmen Nestares, vice president of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech at Amazon in a statement.

The promotion is available starting Tuesday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 7. Each day at 6 a.m. for those three days, a limited number of 1,000 tickets will drop.

Prime Student members can go to the Prime Student x Student Universe portal to try to snag one of the tickets before they run out.

The deal is only available for outbound travel between Dec. 8 and Christmas, and inbound travel dates between Dec. 8 and Jan. 14, and for basic economy and main cabin fare only.

"Our trusted partnership with Amazon has allowed us to help thousands of Prime Student members access affordable flights and hotels around the world," said Steven de Blois, CEO StudentUniverse in a statement. "This partnership has now culminated into this unforgettable moment during which time we hope to spread some cheer by helping young people across the country travel home for holidays affordably."

