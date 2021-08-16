Students can shop big discounts as part of the Samsung Student Discount Program

Shop massive markdowns on laptops, tablets, phones and more at Samsung.

Samsung is having a huge back-to-school sale as part of its Student Discount Program, offering up to an additional 15% off items for students, parents and educations, marking a total of up to 30% off everything from smartphones to laptops, tablets, headphones and more.

While you'll get the biggest savings when trading in an eligible older-model device (even ones with cracked screens), some products come with a free pair of Galaxy wireless earbuds thrown in for good measure, along with 30% off Samsung Care+ to further sweeten the deal. But it's only on for a limited time, through to October 31, 2021. So don't miss out!

To get the limited-time deals, sign in with an existing Education Discount program account or register a new one. Verify your identity and that you are a student, parent of a student, or educator, then start saving.

The Samsung Galaxy S7+ is one of the best tablets for students, due to its large storage and extended battery life.

Among the star products on sale right now is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, available down from $1,029.99 to just $679.99, saving you $350 when you trade in an older-model device. A great, affordable way to upgrade, we love this tablet, naming it among the best tablets we've tried. Not only is it designed for professionals or post-secondary students, but its 12.4-inch screen makes for a pleasurable viewing experience during downtime when you want to just sit back and binge Netflix. Apps run smoothly and with the ability to add extra storage via an optional microSD memory card that's up to 1TB (!) in size, it's a great option for holding all the files and programs a student could possibly need. But what's really important is battery life, and in our tests, it lasts more than eight hours after constant video playback, which is perfect for a full day of classes. Did we mention it also comes with the S Pen stylus?

Here are some of the best deals you can snag as part of the Samsung Student Discount Program right now.

Laptops and Tablets

This sleek Samsung laptop is on sale for students.

Smartphones

Need a new phone? Trade-in an old one for a big discount at Samsung.

Headphones

These Samsung Galaxy Buds are on sale at Samsung.

Monitors

Monitors are on sale at Samsung right now.

