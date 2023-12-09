Students shop with local heroes in preparation for the holidays

Dec. 8—BEMIDJI — The duties of Bemidji's first responders looked a little bit different on Thursday night.

Instead of their usual roles of fighting crimes and ensuring the safety of the community, they spent the evening helping local elementary school students decide how to best spend $125 on gifts for themselves and their loved ones as part of the annual "Heroes and Helpers" program.

As an annual Christmas tradition and in collaboration with the Lions Club and the Bemidji First City Lions, the event is a local twist of "Shop with a Cop," which aims to build positive relationships between youth and law enforcement and helps underprivileged children shop for gifts during the holiday season.

Bemidji Police Officer Tabitha Carrigan, who originally brought up the idea to the Lions Club about eight years ago, originally wanted to bring this event to the community to sprinkle a little holiday spirit to families that need it the most along with providing an opportunity for children to bond with the local heroes.

"Sometimes, it's all about that positive interaction. So they get to see that we're just regular humans like them," said Carrigan. "Because sometimes they've either had no experience with law enforcement at all or maybe a bad experience — like something traumatic when the ambulance or the fire department comes in. We want to make this a positive experience for them."

As Carrigan works for the school district, she asks elementary schools in the area to help her pick out the kids who would best benefit from the event.

Local heroes from the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol assist the children in shopping while members of the Bemidji Lions Club and the Bemidji First City Lions either wrap the presents when the kids are done or assist the heroes.

After the children were finished carefully selecting their gifts, they made their way to the Garden Center which was disguised as the "Sparkle Shop" for the evening. All their gifts were wrapped in the paper of their choosing and they even had the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus along with snacks and hot chocolate.

"(The best part) is seeing the kids' reactions when I tell them how much money they get to spend," Carrigan said with a laugh. "Everyone who's participated in this event tells a story about what they've witnessed — like a kid buying a gift for somebody else and how excited they are when they get to buy something for a sibling, a parent or grandparent. We really see the selflessness of these kids."