Students sing a joyful tune as they pass gifts to nursing home residents

Taraji Fultz, of Laurelville, goes through some of the items in the gift bag she gave Don Dodd, 88 of Chillicothe, as she and other students from Zane Trace Middle School gave gifts and sang Christmas carols for the residents of Signature HealthCARE of Chillicothe on December 20, 2023, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

CHILLICOTHE — Recently students from the Zane Trace Middle School have been bringing in gifts for seniors in the community. After collecting piles of gifts the students were ready to hand them out and spread some holiday cheer.

Student and community members helped collect gifts including over 200 socks, 50 crossword puzzle books, 200 body washes, snacks and decorations. Each adult also had a wish list that students could buy from to give more specific gifts. Teacher Dennis Foreman said this has been the best Gift an Elder fundraiser to date.

While passing out their personalized gifts students were able to chat with the recipients, even those who could not leave their rooms. One student, Bailey Hammond, said she had been looking forward to presenting her gift and getting to spread cheer. She said the feeling of giving back was "amazing."

After passing around gifts students gathered together to sing a variety of holiday tunes. Some residents even had fun joining in during the performance.

Cleo Butcher, of Chillicothe and a resident, listens as students from Zane Trace Middle School sing Christmas carols for the residents at Signature HealthCARE of Chillicothe on December 20, 2023, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Resident Michelle Bailey said the Christmas party helped make her day "so much brighter." She said that the students who spread cheer throughout the halls were providing a blessing to the elders, something everyone could use this time of year.

