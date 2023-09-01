Students stabbed at Countryside High School picked at random, Clearwater police say

The 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing two students at Countryside High School on Thursday chose them at random and intended to attack others, Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said Friday.

“This was a lone suspect who conducted an intentional and targeted act,” he said during an afternoon news conference. “This individual idolized serial killers, domestic terrorists, hated humanity and wanted recognition for this incident.”

The Times is not naming the teen.

Among the evidence collected by investigators is the suspect’s manifesto, which showed he “was intent on killing people,” Gandy said.

He said the first person to be attacked was a 14-year-old boy, who was stabbed in the neck as he walked past the suspect. The teen then stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the chest and abdomen.

“Other students began to notice what happened, and a friend of victim No. 2 briefly took chase of the suspect,” Gandy said. “Upon realizing he was armed with a knife, he approached our SROs.”

One of the school resource officers then chased the teen and “challenged him at gunpoint,” according to the police chief.

“While he was doing this, other students jumped into action. They began applying pressure to the victims’ wounds,” Gandy said. Faculty also rendered aid.

Additional school resource officers, Clearwater police officers and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school after the stabbings, he said. After the suspect was taken into custody, they joined efforts to help the injured students until they could be taken to area hospitals.

The 14-year-old was taken to All Children’s Hospital, where the ninth grader was treated and released. The 16-year-old underwent surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital Thursday night and is in ICU, according to Gandy, who said the 11th grader is in stable condition.