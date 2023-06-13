Students stabbed to death in Nottingham attack named

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar died after they were attacked in the street after a night out

Two teenage university students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death in an early morning series of attacks across Nottingham on Tuesday.

Barnaby Webber, 19, and a female friend, named locally as Grace Kumar, had been returning to their student accommodation following an end-of-term night out when they were killed in Ilkeston Road, in an apparently random attack, just after 4am.

Around an hour later, a man who had been driving to work along Magdala Road two miles away was also attacked and stabbed to death, his body left lying in the street.

Nottinghamshire Police said the suspect then stole the victim’s van and drove into the city centre, where he ploughed into three pedestrians standing at a bus stop in Milton Street, leaving one in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later by armed police using Tasers. The man was taken into custody, where he was being questioned on suspicion of three murders.

Sources said the suspect was a West African migrant who had settled in the UK legally and was known to police. It is not yet known what sparked the rampage and sources said that while the suspect did not have a criminal record, he was known to police and also had a history of mental health problems.

Detectives said they were working at pace to establish the motive for the attacks, but were keeping an open mind and had not ruled out terrorism.

It is understood that specialist officers were examining electronic devices, including phones and computers, to establish whether they offered any clues as to what had led up to the attacks. Police were also looking into the man’s background and associates.

The two 19-year-old victims were both students at Nottingham University, where they had just completed their first-year studies and were preparing for the summer break.

Mr Webber, who grew up in Somerset, was a former pupil at Taunton School, where he was a talented cricketer and hockey player.

His devastated family were being supported by police and comforted by relatives. Speaking outside their home, his grandparents said: “Barnaby’s parents are in bits, as you can imagine, but they are with officers from Nottinghamshire Police as we speak. We’ve been told not to make any comment until we know more.”

Ms Kumar, a talented hockey player on the university’s first team, is thought to be from London and a former pupil of the independent Bancroft’s School.

Mr Webber’s cricket club Bishops Hull paid tribute to their “dear friend and teammate”.

“Barney was attacked at the early hours of this morning walking home with a friend after a night out and had lost his life,” they said in a statement.

”Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on.”

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute to Mr Webber, describing him as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

In a statement, Shearer West, the vice-chancellor of the University of Nottingham, said: “All of us at Nottingham are deeply shocked and saddened by the deaths of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre.

“I know our entire university community will join me in offering our deepest condolences to their family and close friends, as well as the other victims of the incident. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this incredibly difficult time.

“The university is supporting the students’ family and friends, as well as staff and students. Our security team is working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and the authorities to support the ongoing investigation into the incident.”

The university graduation ball, due to take place on Tuesday evening, has been cancelled.

People at a vigil at St Peter’s church, Nottingham, lay wreaths in memory of the victims of the attack - Jacob King/PA

The first attack is believed to have taken place just after 4am as the students, who were celebrating the end of the summer term, were making their way home from an event called Quids In at the Pryzm nightclub.

Mr Webber and Ms Kumar were walking along Ilkeston Road, an area popular with students, when they were approached by the attacker. Witnesses said there may have been a brief altercation before the suspect suddenly produced a knife and began stabbing the couple.

One witness, who looked out of his window after hearing cries for help, said he saw a man dressed all in black, with his hood up, grappling with a couple.

He said: “I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing – four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road. The girl stumbled towards a house and didn’t move. The next minute she had disappeared down the side of a house, and that’s where they found her.”

The assailant, who was carrying a rucksack, was then described as walking calmly away from the scene.

His movements over the next hour are unclear but, at around 5am, there was a second attack some two miles away in Magdala Road.

It is believed a tradesman, who was making his way to work in a Vauxhall van, was flagged down and then attacked with a knife. He was dragged out of the vehicle and left lying on the pavement by his attacker, who then drove off in the stolen van. Witnesses who found the man said he had lost a lot of blood, and paramedics fought in vain to resuscitate him.

Just before 5.30am, police spotted the stolen van in the city centre, but before they were able to challenge the suspect he drove into a group of three people who were standing at a bus stop.

Speaking outside Nottinghamshire Police headquarters, Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.

“We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

“The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder.

“A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public. At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he has then driven at members of the public.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack.”

Ms Meynell said police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and reassured people it was safe to return to the city centre.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, also said the motive remained unclear, adding: “We need to allow the police the time and the space to carry out all of their operational activity to determine the motive.

“It’s right that Nottinghamshire Police are working with Counter-Terrorism Policing. But it’s also fair to say that everybody and all professionals on the front line are keeping an open mind as to what the precise motive might have been.”

Andy Murray, who was staying in Nottingham on Monday night ahead of the Nottingham Open, called the incident “really shocking”, adding that he had thought the tournament might have been suspended as there are “more important things than a tennis event”.

Throughout the day, police carried out a number of raids on addresses close to the scene of the first attacks.

Armed police, supported by counter-terrorism specialists, conducted searches of two properties on Ilkeston Road, thought to be connected with the suspect. There were unconfirmed reports that he was a Muslim who worshipped at an Islamic centre close to the scene.

A vigil at St Peter’s Church, in the centre of Nottingham, was attended by hundreds of people paying their respects to those who died and those who were injured.

During the service, attended by mainly students from both the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University, those present were invited to place flowers below the altar or light a candle.

Additional reporting by Charles Hymas, Joe Pinkstone, Catherine Lough, Michael Murphy and Gabriella Swerling

