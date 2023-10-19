Update: No victim, suspect found hours into report of active shooter at Kansas college

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 11 a.m.

No one has been arrested and no victims have been found two hours into a report of an active shooter at Garden City Community College, police spokesperson Erinn Reyes said.

She said it could be a possible swatting call, which is when someone makes a hoax call to elicit police response, but they are still treating it like an active shooter.

The call came from campus about an active shooter between 8-8:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 10:40 a.m., Reyes said she believed most if not all buildings had a primary search by responding officers.

Still, police are asking people who are not already on campus to stay away.

“We just ask if you are not on campus … don’t come to campus,” she said.

She said they are “looking into the validity” of a photo posted online that showed two officers with assault-rifle style weapons with a suspect in custody. Someone had also posted that another suspect had hostages in the library.

“There are no hostages, I can tell you that,” she said.

She said multiple agencies responded to the call, including the sheriff’s office, Kansas Highway Patrol and EMS and fire. Video online showed officers on campus with assault-rifle style weapons. She said that is a typical response to a call of an active shooter.

Original:

Students and staff were told to stay away from a Kansas community college Thursday morning as policed searched building by building for a possible shooter on campus, according to radio traffic and social media posts.

“There is a situation on campus,” Garden City Community College said in postings shortly after 8:20 a.m. to Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter. “If you are not on campus, do not come at this time.”

Those messages were shortly followed by a similar posting to X by the Garden City Police Department: “INCIDENT ALERT: There is a large first responder presence at the Garden City Community College. Per GCCC, if you are not on campus, do not come at this time.”

According to police radio traffic captured by Broadcastify.com, police responded to the small college in southwestern Kansas on reports of a possible active shooter in the campus’ library.

After clearing the library, police were going building by building to clear them. At one point, police had reports that the shooter might be in the gymnasium building, according to Broadcastify. Police established a command post on the south side of the college.

At about 8:40 a.m., an officer advised that the athletics complex, science building, library and fine arts building had been cleared and were secured.

“A combined law enforcement response continues to sweep campus,” the Gardner Police Department said in a posting on X shortly before 10 a.m. “The college is following its procedures for a potential intruder. There continue to be no normal college operations at this time, and we continue to ask those who are off campus to not come to campus.”

Shortly after 10:05 a.m., an officer reported that all the dorms had been cleared, according to Broadcastify.com. Police had gone room by room and sent students out in small groups.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.