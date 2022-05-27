Students stage nationwide walkouts after Texas shooting, protest gun violence
Students in at least 34 states and Washington, D.C., walked out of their schools to protest gun violence after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Students in at least 34 states and Washington, D.C., walked out of their schools to protest gun violence after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Jurassic World: Dominion is an upcoming American science fiction adventure film and the sequel to the 2018 film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It is the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise and the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy. The film will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, who wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael, based on a story by Trevorrow and his writing partner, Derek Connolly. As with its predecessor, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the film, with
The Dux scored five goals in the second half to advance.
The Justice Department is ramping up its nvestigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Federal prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas looking to obtain information to understand if Trump allies proposed alternate slates of electors as part of an effort to deny Joe Biden’s victory in several key swing states. New York Times congressional correspondent Luke Broadwater joins "Red and Blue" with details.
A special grand jury is looking into whether former President Donald Trump -- or anyone -- tried to influence the outcome of the vote.
Dean Knudson said he had been effectively excommunicated from the Republican Party because he refused to dispute President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election over Donald Trump.
The Department of Justice is investigating an effort by Trump's allies to overturn the 2020 election with the help of alternate elector slates.
"Your daily reminder that rainy days are temporary..."
The 39-year-old woman allegedly fired two shots with a stolen gun while in the baggage claim, striking herself in the left thigh and hitting ceiling tiles.
Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democrats all stood by Rep. Henry Cuellar as he faced a primary challenger from progressive Jessica Cisneros.
Chen Quanguo, a Communist party leader, has been a leader in campaign against the minority ethnic group. Hacked files reveal details of his approach.
James Washington was in a walking boot Wednesday and Jalen Tolbert spent the session working off to the side with the team's rehab staff. | From @ToddBrock24f7
While it's often an unconscious tactic, you can learn to spot dissociation. Find out how to do just that — plus, ways to deal with dissociation, according to experts.
A frustrated Dan Evans insisted that he “couldn’t care less” about the chorus of boos that greeted the final point of his four-set loss in the second round of the French Open – a service return that he deliberately tapped into the net.
Despite being a WR, Cooper Kupp is asked to block a lot of pass rushers. Blocking Khalil Mack almost ended in Kupp getting choke slammed.
He told her she was playing the victim.
Duchess Meghan visited a memorial site Thursday to pay tribute to the 21 lives lost during a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
Georgia voters didn't get much of a break from election talk on the day after the Tuesday primary in which Republican Gov. Brian Kemp demolished GOP challenger David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams finally clinched a nomination waiting for her after no other members of her party jumped in. The Republican Governors Association, a key contributor to Kemp's victory, launched a television ad attacking Abrams Wednesday.
"Republicans are being held hostage by the NRA," Ana Navarro seethed
It's the end of an era. Ellen DeGeneres signed off from her daytime talk show, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' for the last time on Thursday after 19 seasons. The final episode kicked off with a signature Ellen monologue, where she got emotional talking about the impact the show had on her life.
Storm Reid has debuted her summer collection in collaboration with PacSun.