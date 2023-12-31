Students stop runaway school bus after driver loses consciousness

Students were able to stop a runaway school bus earlier this month when their driver had a medical emergency.

A school bus was taking students from Franklin Pierce High School and Washington High School eastbound on 112th Street East near Waller Road East on Dec. 12 around 7:55 a.m.

The driver then started experiencing “disturbing symptoms,” according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses say they were able to use the loudspeaker on the bus to call for help right before losing consciousness.

Two Washington High School students then called 911, while a third student left his seat and took hold of the steering wheel while pulling the emergency brake.

As the bus slowed to a stop, another student used the radio system to contact District Transportation while a fifth student cared for the driver.

The driver was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and is recovering.

"We were so thankful to be able to honor these students at an assembly last week for stepping up in a tense situation," said a spokesperson. "Proud of them and thank you to Deputy Horne who nominated them for their efforts!"













https://blog.piercecountywa.gov/pcsdblotter/2023/12/31/students-stop-bus-and-save-driver-having-a-medical-emergency/