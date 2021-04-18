Students' struggles pushed Peru teacher to run for president

  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo poses for a photo on his land in Chugur, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo cooks breakfast for his family in his home in Chugur, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo says goodbye to his neighbors as he leaves his home to prepare for his electoral campaign, in Chugur, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo embraces his family before leaving his home to prepare for his electoral campaign, in Chugur, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, from left, daughter Alondra, son Arnold and wife Lilia Paredes, pray before eating breakfast, in their home in Chugur, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries for him not to leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chugur, Peru, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Castillo will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo cooks breakfast for his family in his home in Chugur, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A woman walks her horse carrying firewood past a home decorated with a poster of Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo in Puna, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Ireño Castillo, the father of Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, shows an old photo of his son in Puna, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo's son, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Ireño Castillo and Mavila Terrones, the parents of Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, pose for a portrait in their home in Puna, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Their son, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Ireño Castillo, the father of Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, stands inside his home in Puna, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Ireño's rural teacher son, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A woman pulls her horse carrying wood past the school where Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo works as a teacher in Puna, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A man unloads a bag of potatoes in Puna, Peru, the town where Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo works as a teacher and where his parents live, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A woman rests with her horses in Puna, Peru, the town where Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo works as a teacher and where his parents live, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A couple loads bags of potatoes on their horse outside the school where Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo works as a teacher, and where local farms are storing their harvests while school is closed due to COVID-19, in Puna, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, second from left, poses for a photo with his family, from left, daughter Alondra 9, son Arnold 16, wife Lilia Paredes, and sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes, before leaving their home to campaign in Chugur, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
1 / 16

Peru Elections

Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo poses for a photo on his land in Chugur, Peru, Friday, April 16, 2021. Castillo, a rural teacher, who has proposed rewriting Peru's constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANKLIN BRICEÑO and REGINA GARCIA CANO
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHUGUR, Peru (AP) — As schools across Peru closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pedro Castillo tried to find a way to keep classes going for his 20 fifth- and sixth-grade students. But in his impoverished rural community deep in the Andes, his efforts were futile.

Seventeen of the students didn't even have access to a cellphone. Tablets promised by the government never arrived.

“I called my students who have a basic cellphone, and the father answers you from the farm. You cannot connect with the child," he said. “You call again in the afternoon or evening. The children don't answer because they are exhausted in bed.”

“Where is the state?” Castillo, 51, told The Associated Press after a day of planting sweet potatoes on his own land.

It was the last straw for Castillo, who over 25 years had seen his students struggle in crumbling schools where teachers also cook, sweep floors and file paperwork. He'd already dabbled in activism with the local teachers' union and helped lead a national strike in 2017. But now he went further, tossing his name into a crowd of 18 candidates in Peru's presidential election.

Defying the polls, the elementary school teacher came first in the April 11 voting, albeit with less than 20% of the overall vote. The stunning result gave him a place in June's presidential runoff against Keiko Fujimori, one of Peru's most established political figures and the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori. It is her third attempt to become president.

Castillo's unlikely campaign comes at a turbulent time for the South American nation that has suffered like few others from the COVID-19 pandemic. It recently ran through three presidents in a week after one was removed by congress over corruption allegations. Every president of the past 36 years has been ensnared in corruption allegations, some imprisoned. One died by suicide before police could arrest him.

Fujimori herself has been imprisoned as part of a graft investigation though she was later released. And her father Alberto, who governed between 1990 and 2000, is serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and the killings of 25 people. She has promised to free him should she win.

The two candidates have had dramatically different lives.

While Fujimori's father himself was a political outsider when he won office, his daughter grew up in the halls of power. She attended Boston University and got a master’s from Columbia University in the United States. She later served as first lady during her father’s last six years in office.

Castillo is the son of illiterate peasants, the third of nine children. While he went on to complete a degree in educational psychology at Peru's César Vallejo University, he still lives in the country's third poorest district, his home surrounded by cypress trees, cornfields, pigs and cows.

He wears ponchos, straw hats and sandals made from leftover tires. When he walks through rural areas, people run to shake his hand.

“He is my neighbor, he is good people, he talks to us wherever he is,” said Emelina Medina, 70, who was shucking corn at her home a few blocks from Castillo’s house.

He also made a favorable impression on 31-year-old Elizabeth Altamirano, though she said she doesn't know him personally.

“He is in favor of the countryside. We have not finished primary school, we have not had the ability to eat good food,” she said. “He is a peasant, a teacher. Politicians have only come to the (presidential) palace to profit, while we live in misery.”

Castillo's politics mingle a nationalist, agrarian leftism with socially conservative impulses. He is Catholic and his wife, Lilia Paredes, a rural teacher like him, and his two children are evangelical. He has expressed opposition to same-sex marriage and has said that for him abortion and LGBT issues “are not a priority.”

He has proposed nationalizing mining, oil and energy sectors as well as deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally who commit crimes, a move aimed largely at the wave of Venezuelans who have sought refuge from their country’s crisis.

His chances of enacting his policies are uncertain. He would face a deeply divided unicameral congress that was newly elected on April 11. At the moment, his party has 37 of the 130 seats though the electoral counting to determine how many seats each party gets has not yet concluded.

It is also very much up in the air his chance of winning the June runoff against Fujimori. He received roughly 19% support in the first round of voting and she about 13%, leaving a vast sector of the electorate that supported neither.

His proposals to nationalize broad sectors of the economy have alarmed many in Peru, including business interests.

Peruvian Nobel Prize laureate for literature Mario Vargas Llosa, a longtime critic of Keiko Fujimori and her father, in a column published Saturday in the newspaper El País, warned that if Castillo wins in June, Peru will become like crisis-wracked Venezuela.

“It is an unprecedented danger, the daughter of pure ignorance," wrote Vargas Llosa, who lost Peru’s 1990 presidential election to Alberto Fujimori. He urged people to support Keiko Fujimori as “the lesser evil.”

Whoever wins the runoff will have to cope with the economic hammer-blow of the pandemic, which prompted a lockdown of more than 100 days that left about 7 million people unemployed.

The country has recorded more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and over 56,400 deaths from COVID, and rising death counts recently forced the return of lockdowns.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, only 1.48% of the population has been fully vaccinated, undermining hopes for a quick recovery from the pandemic.

Unlike former Bolivian President Evo Morales - an Indigenous former coca growers' union leader to whom he has been compared - Castillo has held no public office before this run for the presidency. Morales held a seat in Bolivia's Chamber of Deputies before becoming president.

Castillo's lone “political post” was leading the 55-day teachers' strike for better pay. He was an active rural teacher until 2020. Even with the campaign entering a critical phase, Castillo has continued to work on his farm in Chugur, hundreds of miles north of Lima, the capital.

“When you go out to ask for rights, they say that you are a terrorist," said Castillo, apparently referring to unsupported allegations by some Peruvian media outlets that has ties to the country's Maoist Shining Path rebel group.

“I know the country and they will not be able to shut me up,” he said. "The terrorists are hunger and misery, abandonment, inequality, injustice.”

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly half of US adults have gotten at least 1 vaccine dose; global death toll tops 3 million: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The U.S. has reported 30% of adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

  • Tyus Jones with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls

    Tyus Jones (Memphis Grizzlies) with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/16/2021

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Alex Salmond: An independent Scotland should not immediately pursue full EU membership

    Alex Salmond has said that an independent Scotland should not immediately pursue full EU membership and must establish its own currency “immediately”, in a fresh attack on Nicola Sturgeon’s constitutional strategy. The former First Minister claimed the SNP case for separation was “frozen in aspic” and had not taken account of drastic changes since he led the Yes campaign to defeat in 2014. He suggested that an independent Scotland should initially have a Norway-style relationship with Europe, as a member of European Free Trade Association (EFTA), saying this would allow Scotland to maintain access to the UK internal market and British common travel area. Ms Sturgeon remains determined to rejoin the EU, even though this would likely mean a land border with England and trade barriers with the UK, with which Scottish firms do the majority of their business. The Alba leader, who wants his new party to establish a Holyrood “supermajority” for independence after May’s election, also criticised the SNP’s currency stance.

  • Fauci expects decision on resuming J&J coronavirus vaccine by Friday

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci said he expects a decision on resuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Friday after a CDC panel meets to discuss the issue, he told NBC's Meet the Press.Why it matters: Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said she expected the vaccine's pause to only last "a matter of days," as health officials investigated data on the "extremely rare" blood clots that caused the agency to recommend a halt to J&J vaccinations last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAmericans' confidence in the safety of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine took a big dip after the pause in its use, although any risk from blood clots following the shot is extremely low, if it exists at all. The White House said last week that a pause of the J&J vaccine "will not have a significant impact" on the administration's vaccination plans.What he's saying: "I think by Friday we'll know which way we're going on this. Hopefully we'll get back on track,"Fauci told Meet the Press. "But I don't think there's going to be anything that'll linger beyond that. I hope not. I don't think so.""My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form. I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it.""I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment. I don't think it's just going to go back and say, 'Okay, everything's fine. Go right back.' I think it'll likely say, 'Okay, we're going to use it but be careful under these certain circumstances.'"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • John Corbett Says Aiden Will Be in "Quite a Few" Episodes in the Sex and the City Revival

    Here's what we know about the reboot for HBO Max so far.

  • Man with gun livestreamed his ride through Illinois Walmart — and now rides to prison

    He’s been sentenced to several years.

  • Combat Inflammation With These 15 Essential Oils

    Balance your body.

  • Fashion industry evolves, as virus forces a rethink

    The pandemic has torn a multibillion-dollar bite out of the fabric of Europe's fashion industry, stopped runway shows and forced brands to show their designs digitally instead. Now, amid hopes of a return to near-normality by the year’s end, the industry is asking what fashion will look like as it dusts itself off and struggles to its well-heeled feet again. “The impact of the pandemic will be unquestionably to increase the importance and influence of Asia on fashion,” said Gildas Minvielle, economist at the Institut Francais de la Mode in Paris.

  • On Color — and Colorism — In Thailand

    Makeup artist Nick Barose called us with an idea: A beauty shoot celebrating the diverse and often all-too-often underrepresented skin tones of his native Thailand. These are his snapshots and memories — many fond, some complicated — of life in Bangkok.

  • Forced to leave home behind, Hong Kong's youngest political exile starts her life in U.K.

    “I was very worried about being caught at the airport," the teenager said. “But on the flight, I finally felt safer and the most relaxed in a long time.”

  • White House: No guarantees about Afghanistan's future post-pullout

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -No one can offer guarantees about Afghanistan's future after U.S. troops leave, a top White House official said on Sunday, even as he stressed the United States would stay focused on terrorist threats emanating from the country. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the United States will withdraw its remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America's longest war.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • 2 killed in fiery Tesla crash that took 4 hours to extinguish

    The Tesla's high-energy batteries on board continued to reignite as firefighters tried to get to the two people inside.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Cuba's new leaders won't have 'historical legacy' as a shield in post-Castro world, scholar says

    For the first time in 60 years, Cuba will soon be without a Castro in a formal, day-to-day leadership position. Raúl Castro, the younger brother of the late Fidel Castro, confirmed Friday that he's stepping down from his role as the leader of the country's Communist Party, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel expected to take on double duties, as the Castro brothers did before him. The younger Castro, who is 90, is poised to remain an influential figure on the island, but he likely won't interfere with daily governance, The New York Times notes. That means a new era is on the horizon, as Cuba faces challenges from both the coronavirus and a struggling economy. The next generation of leadership could allow for more free-market activity, a path that's not completely new for Cuba; Raúl, who is considered more pragmatic than his brother, began the process of implementing some reforms following Fidel's death in 2011, but it's been a slow grind. There's no guarantee a new regime will change that — Richard Feinberg, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, told Al Jazeera that he thinks it's the "worst possible moment" for reforms because the government has "no money." That said, urgency may rule the day in a post-Castro world. Arturo Lopez-Levy, the author of Raul Castro and the New Cuba: A Close-Up View of Change and an assistant professor at Holy Names University, told Al Jazeera that, unlike the brothers, their successors will have to "rely on performance — not on historical legacy — to exercise power and as a source of legitimacy." Read more at The New York Times and Al Jazeera. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet