Students at summit on gun violence are looking for ways out of deadly environment

High school students in Springfield leading a community summit on gun violence suggested that putting them in sports and educational programs could be ways out of an environment that too often is deadly for young people.

The conversation took place in the Springfield High School cafeteria. Organizers, which include the Springfield NAACP and the city school district, told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis they hope Thursday evening’s session, which was open to the public, is the first of more such sessions in the future.

The ‘Your Voice Youth Summit’ was a teen-led conversation about the impact of gun violence on the community and how to keep the peace. The high school students in both the Springfield City School District (SCSD) and Clark County schools were highly encouraged to attend, the NAACP said.

Student panelists were pre-selected and given the task to ask the audience questions. The goal was to have a reflective and action-focused conversation about how epidemic of gun violence is affecting young people in Springfield.

“Unfortunately, our Wildcat Family has lost several students to gun violence,” SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill said in a statement prepared before the summit. “It never becomes less heartbreaking to hear about another young life cut short by a senseless act of violence.”

Hill said he hoped district students and the community would take this opportunity seriously and step up to answer this call to action.

One of the panelists, freshman Jerome Flowers, said, “Kids our age are dying because of gun violence and it’s getting out of hand now.”

One of the audience members also mentioned Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, shot to death July 24 by a suspect during an investigation at a mobile home park near South Charleston, as sad marker of the gun violence Flowers said is out of hand.

Another panelist, freshman Joshua Woods, said, “Kids, they just need a distraction. These kids need to stay off the streets. They need to do something more productive.

“He was talking about joining a club, that’s a great idea,” Woods said about the comments of one of the panelists. “We should have stuff for the kids to be able to do something.”

Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said community unity right now, beginning with the voices of students directly affected by what seems an onslaught of gun violence, is paramount.

“This is the time for us all to come together as ‘one community’ to understand and discuss the violence within Springfield,” Williams said in a prepared statement before the summit.

“What better way to try and understand all of this than to hear from our students,” she said. “We must find a solution to the violence that has taken over the place we call home.”







