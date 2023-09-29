Students suspended for eating edibles, a parent says it was mistaken for candy

TechCrunch
Former Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg's startup Meeno, which aims to fight loneliness through an AI-powered chatbot, announced that it has raised a $3.9 million seed round led by Sequoia. Apart from Sequoia, Andrew Ng’s AI Fund and NEA participated in the seed round. Meeno listed several angel investors at that time, including Megan Jones Bell (clinical director of Mental Health, Google), Jim Lanzone (the CEO of Yahoo, TechCrunch's parent company), Eileen Burbidge (Passion Capital), André Heinz, Peter Rojas, Balance Pilot Capital (Charles Campbell Roberts) and Joe Zadeh (former Airbnb VP Product).