Students get taste of Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue program

The dolphin was wounded, the pelican entangled and the sea turtle cold-stunned, but the seventh graders at Cunningham Middle School at South Park knew what to do.

The school hosted the Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue on the Road education program Thursday morning. Presenters led students through interactive learning activities, presenting the students with stuffed animals to rescue.

Nicole Gaertner, education manager for Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue, explains an X-ray image of a Green Sea Turtle to a Cunningham Middle School 7th grade class on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Corpus Christi. Students Ramiro Saldana, left, and Angel Ramirez observe the radiograph.

The stuffed dolphin included a gaping wound for students to stitch together and was heated to simulate a fever for students to diagnose. The stuffed pelican came wrapped in rope and was paired with X-rays showing it needed a splint. The turtle was covered in barnacles.

"It was very interesting and realistic," student Khamani Byrd said. "My favorite part was taking (the pelican) out to the ambulance."

Cunningham Middle School students Khamani Byrd, left, and Dejourdan Beeson untangle a stuffed pelican during a wildlife conservation activity led by Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue instructors on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Corpus Christi.

After trying their hand at first aid on the toy animals, students carried their patients to a wildlife rescue ambulance, simulating the work that actual rescue teams do to protect wildlife in the Coastal Bend.

Cunningham Middle School was the first stop for the education program this year. The program is in its second year. Last year, the aquarium team visited schools in Dallas, Austin, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.

Cunningham Middle School students from left, Mykaela Johnston, Layla Toliver and Madilynn Hernandez take turns stitching a wound on a stuffed dolphin under the instruction of Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue team members on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Corpus Christi.

"We had the idea that we could take the rescue program, which is one of the leading rescue programs in the country for wildlife, and we could somehow immerse students in that program and teach them the importance of wildlife and engage them in STEM," aquarium President and CEO Jesse Gilbert said.

The program began with a $25,000 donation to the aquarium from Reliant to create a fleet of rescue ambulances to respond to wildlife emergencies in the Coastal Bend.

Cunningham Middle School student Julissa Bavis sews up a wound on a stuffed dolphin during a wildlife conservation activity led by Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue instructors on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Corpus Christi.

When not being used to rescue animals or to respond to natural disasters, the educational program brings the ambulances to schools so students can learn about the program.

Every seventh-grader at Cunningham will have the chance to participate in the program this week.

"We have a STEM focus on campus, so our goal is to help teach them about the STEM careers that are present in the community outside of just teacher, doctor and the refineries," teacher Jennifer Juarez said.

Cunningham Middle School 7th grade students are split into groups for wildlife conservation activities led by Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue instructors on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Corpus Christi.

Despite the proximity between the school and aquarium and water, some students have never visited.

A grant from the Corpus Christi ISD Education Foundation helped cover the cost of the visit, with Reliant pitching in as well.

Cunningham Middle School student Khamani Byrd removes a hook from a stuffed pelican's mouth during a wildlife conservation activity led by Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue instructors on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Corpus Christi.

"I think we might see our next marine biologist here," Reliant senior advisor Sidney Evans said.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's what Texas State Aquarium's rescue education program offers