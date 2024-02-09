Students, teachers at 360 High School detail confusion, tears over closure

When seniors at 360 High School were told Wednesday their school would close, it didn't come from the superintendent. They say it came from a Providence Public School District spokesperson.

"He just kept repeating himself … He kept talking over students," said student Nurkis Payampas. "He wouldn’t let students finish their questions."

Payampas didn't remember exactly who told them, just the confusion in the room and questions fellows students still have about their teachers' jobs.

Nicole McClelland, another student who was at the meeting, recounted the same situation and being left without a direct answer to the question – why is this happening?

As of publication, PPSD has not yet responded to The Journal's request for comment.

Teachers say they are not guaranteed new employment after the closure

Caleigh Rockwal, a social studies teacher at the high school, said she and her colleagues were told their jobs are not guaranteed after the school closes and sends students to Juanita Sanchez High School.

PPSD has said that teachers will need to reapply for jobs in the district, but teachers who spoke with The Providence Journal said they have been informed that there is no promise they will get a new job.

"There is no safety net and it’s really frustrating because they’re calling this a merger … But that’s impossible to do when you’re displacing an entire staff," Rockwal said.

Catherine Sullivan, who teaches science at the school, said teachers "were told we won’t receive preference over anyone else in the district" when applying for another position within the district.

Both Rockwal and Sullivan painted a picture of disarray as classes continued during the week, from depressed faculty to tearful students. Some students are raising questions that teachers can't answer because they don't have enough information about what is happening to their school.

Superintendent Javier Montañez told the school community that Juanita Sanchez would transform next year into the "Juanita Sanchez Life Sciences Institute ... with a focus on preparing Providence students for high growth, high wage industries in the life sciences."

But teachers don't know what that means.

"We have received no notice about what this new life sciences program will look like … All we have been told is that it’s being rebranded, and we don’t know what these programs will look like for students," Rockwal said.

PPSD cites underperformance as a reason for closure

PPSD spokesman Jay Wegimont said 360 High School has been "a chronically underperforming school" and because it has not improved enough, it has been slated for "redesign."

Meanwhile Moñtanez has pointed to enrollment declines as a contributing factor in the closure, stating "it has become increasingly difficult to provide equitable opportunities in smaller high schools."

PPSD nears fiscal cliff, expects layoffs with end of emergency federal funds

So far, PPSD has not publicly acknowledged its finances as a reason for the closure and elimination of faculty jobs. But the district is hurtling toward a fiscal cliff, as federal pandemic funds for education dry up this year. A Georgetown University analysis estimates 320 to 500 full-time jobs within PPSD are at risk.

PPSD has already frozen hiring, and layoffs are expected. In January, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told reporters that "districts are all going to feel the difference in funding" because of the end of those emergency funds.

"There will be positions that will be eliminated," she said. "That we know will happen – whether it happens this year or the coming year – but that will happen."

Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green talks with reporters after the Budget meeting.

Corporation that helped fund the school is mum on its closure

The Carnegie Corporation of New York, a philanthropic foundation, gave PPSD $3 million in 2014 for two innovative schools: Evolutions High School, which closed in 2020, and 360 High School, which is planning its closure for year end. Yet the corporation had no comment on the use of its funds for two institutions decision makers opted to shutter. The corporation told The Journal it is "referring questions on the closure to the Providence Public Schools."

Rick Battistoni, a Providence College professor and former head of the college's Feinstein Institute for Public Service, recalled helping to enrich student experiences at 360 High School.

The college partnered with the school for its first four years of operation, featuring dual-enrollment courses that allowed high schoolers and college students to work together in civics classes. The collaboration resulted in a survey for the high school seniors about how they view their school. The results were positive, with students reporting strong relationships with teachers.

The school has also focused on creating a democratic culture where student voices are heard, and using restorative justice practices to avoid suspensions and foster more positive behaviors among students.

Battistoni recalls the times he walked into the school, which, in a matter of months, will cease to exist.

"It was different," Battistoni said. "And you got a sense that there was this mutual respect, that the culture was really positive."

