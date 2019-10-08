Students told to take 'consent courses' before enrolling for degree

Universities are making students undergo ‘consent courses’ before enrolling for degrees, a report representing Britain's vice-chancellors has found.

Universities UK (UUK), the representative organisation for educational institutions, on Wednesday published a report on harassment and hate crime on campuses.

The report, entitled Changing the Culture, assess the progress that universities have made since a taskforce was set up in 2016 to look at the scale of harassment and hate crime across higher education.

After surveying almost 100 universities, researchers found that 81% have updated their discipline procedures, with 53% introducing or making additions to the student code of conduct.

A further 81% improved support for reporting students and 67% improved support for responding students and 78% provided students with clear information on how to report an incident

It concluded that Institutions have given priority to dealing with sexual misconduct and gender-based violence, with less attention given to race-related incidents and harassment.

However the report also gave examples of various university initiatives to raise awareness of expected behaviour offline and online - as well as sanctions if these standards are breached.

These included: developing “pre-arrival online consent courses and ensuring it is a condition of registration” as well as other measures such as “broadening the existing ‘consent quiz’ to include the inclusivity quiz as part of the registration process”.

The Telegraph understands that “a small number” of universities now require prospective students to take the online consent course before enrolling, and that if they fail to do so, their university application is void.

The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) is among the institutions which require students to take place in group workshops during enrolment week.

A spokesperson for SOAS University of London said: "The workshops address many important issues, including consent, sexual and gendered violence, as well as other forms of harassment, violence and abuse.

“They’re delivered by trained facilitators during enrolment week and, while mandatory, students are able to access support from our Student Advice and Wellbeing Team and opt instead for survivor-led workshops. So they’ve become a highly valued addition to enrolment, positively received by students - and are a strong example of an important student-led national campaign."

The University of Oxford is another institution to introduce mandatory sexual consent workshops.

In response to the report, Chris Skidmore, the Universities Minister, warned university chiefs that there must be a "zero-tolerance culture" to all types of harassment and hate crime.

He added: "Any form of harassment, violence or hate crime is abhorrent and unacceptable anywhere in society, and this includes our world-leading universities, which should be safe and inclusive environments.

"The impact of these offences can be devastating on victims, and while this report shows the progress which has been made, it also highlights the sad truth that there is much further to go to combat the culture of harassment, support those affected and take serious action where needed.

"I am struck by the report's finding that not all senior leaders are taking strong ownership of the issue, which is simply not good enough.”

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students, the independent regulator for higher education in England, added: “All students should be able to thrive in higher education without fear of harassment, assault or discrimination.

“The findings from UUK show progress is being made by universities to develop systems and policies to address these issues, but more must be done. These improvements need to be taking place across all universities.”