Students told to shelter in place while police search for shooting suspect

Melbourne police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found one person, an adult female, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Nearby Stone Magnet school was placed on a brief shelter-in-place but that has since been lifted.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting and were working on getting a description of a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

