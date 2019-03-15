Students at UN stage 'die-in' to protest climate inaction

Students at the United Nations in New York stage a "die-in," lying sprawled on the pavement to protest the lethal consequences of global warming (AFP Photo/Johannes EISELE)

United Nations (United States) (AFP) - Dozens of young climate change activists staged a "die-in" in front of the United Nations on Friday, lying sprawled on the pavement to draw attention to the lethal consequences of global warming.

"Today, the young people of the US are declaring the era of American climate change denialism over," said Alexandria Villasenor, a 13-year-old who has been staging a climate strike outside the UN headquarters every Friday since December.

"We are here to tell leaders that they urgently act."

Tens of thousands of teenagers and schoolchildren took to the streets worldwide on Friday to push world leaders to take action to combat climate change.

"I ask politicians to think about what will happen when they are gone and think about the kids that are going to suffer because of their choices," said Emma Rose, 15.

"None of the government officials are doing anything to change this and we need to make an impact to change this and we want to stop climate change," said 12-year-old Ella Goodman, carrying a sign that read "I'm With Her" pointing to an image of the Earth.

The students carried banners that highlighted their frustration with the lack of action from leaders.

"When adults act like children, children must take action," read one banner.

Another said: "You are failing us."

"We're striking for our future and at this rate, we don't have one," said 17-year-old Sarah Bennett. "Generations before us have ignored these issues. We are the one who will live with the consequences."