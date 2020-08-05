Students at viral Georgia high school say they face expulsion for remaining home amid pandemic

Students at a Georgia high school that went viral this week after a photo of its crowded, mostly mask-less hallways on the first day of school surfaced online told BuzzFeed News they had little choice to attend class in person despite the coronavirus pandemic.

One North Paulding High School student's parents were prepared to keep him home after seeing the photo, but when his mother spoke to the school she learned students who chose to stay home because of concerns over the virus could face expulsion or suspension, BuzzFeed reports.

A parent of a student at a nearby school said she tried to enroll her daughter in the Paulding County School District's virtual learning option, but wound up on the waiting list after it filled up and was told her daughter "would be withdrawn" from the school if she didn't show up in person.







Outrage has spread across a Georgia community after a photo of students crammed in a hallway went viral. LaShanda Hambrick, whose child attends the neighboring high school, was forced to send her daughter to school on the first day because otherwise "she would be withdrawn." pic.twitter.com/nRr071OOpj — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 5, 2020

Per BuzzFeed, many parents, students, and teachers at North Paulding High School — where there are reports of positive coronavirus cases among students and staff — are concerned about the situation and think it's irresponsible in-person learning is back in session, but others are in favor, noting that virtual distancing is a challenge for many families. Read more at BuzzFeed News.

