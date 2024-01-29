Students walk out as questions swirl over deadly shooting of West Seattle teen

Nearly 100 students at West Seattle’s Chief Sealth International High School walked out of classes on Monday afternoon over the shooting death of a 15-year-old student last week.

We broke this story last Tuesday, after police say they found Mobarak Sharif Adam shot dead inside a bathroom of the Teen Life Center in West Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department has not released any specific details about what might have led to the shooting. And with many questions left unanswered, Chief Sealth students are hoping to spread awareness for gun violence with their walkout on Monday.

The walkout appears to have been organized by the older brother of the teen who was shot and killed. They’re pushing to add cameras to the community center, which they say would have helped them understand what exactly happened in this incident.

They also want added security and metal detectors to “ensure that students are not carrying weapons on to school campuses.”

We reached out to Seattle Public Schools about the protest, who gave us the following statement:

“Seattle Public Schools (SPS) supports students’ rights to express their views in a peaceful manner, including assembly and peaceful protest. This includes today’s planned student walkout at Chief Sealth International High School. While students may choose to participate in the walkout today, classes will continue as regularly scheduled. This walkout was not planned or organized by SPS or Chief Sealth staff.

SPS takes the safety and well-being of students very seriously. We respect student voices and listen to our students’ concerns. It is understandable that students and the community are concerned about safety in the neighborhoods and areas surrounding our campuses

SPS condemns any form of violence, and we are dedicated to providing a nurturing and safe educational environment for all students.”