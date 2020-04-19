Students are weary of online classes. But colleges can't say if they'll open in fall 2020.

College students say they'll revolt if universities put another semester of classes online to avoid spreading the coronavirus – but that's increasingly what campus leaders are considering doing.

For Ryan Sessoms, a marketing student at the University of North Florida, the transition to online classes has already been rocky. The thought of paying the same amount of tuition for another semester of lackluster classes is a non-starter. It’s harder to find the motivation to complete his assignments, he said, when not surrounded by his peers.

“Fall is my last semester as well,” said Sessoms, 24. “All my hard work I have put in, I’d prefer to walk across the stage and wrap up some last-minute connections on campus as well.

“If it’s going to be online at the same tuition price, then I’ll just wait for the spring semester.”

Oh nah i can’t do it summer semester sure but FALL? My graduating semester and final semester nah I’m not going to behind a computer screen https://t.co/5W2CGnuQHE — OVO_RY (@simplyygreat) April 17, 2020

Grayce Marquis, a 20-year-old student at the University of Pittsburgh, told USA TODAY she was joking when she tweeted about skipping the fall semester after the college’s chancellor raised the possibility of putting fall classes online. Still, she said, another semester of online learning would be heartbreaking for her.

If Pitt is online fall semester can we all collectively decide to take a semester off and come back in 2021 for a normal fall semester pls — grayce (@grayce8899) April 17, 2020

The college experience so far, she said, has been fantastic, and that’s due to her friends, professors, sports and extracurricular activities on campus. Going online has stripped that away, she said, and her days are now defined by her individual effort.

“Perhaps I am still learning and fulfilling my areas of study,” she said. “But every part of what I love about college has been taken away.”

She said the university could make life easier on students by discounting tuition or increasing scholarships.

The problem: Many colleges are in financial crisis. They need students, with their tuition and housing payments, as much as students need them.

The reality, though, is no one knows right now what the fall semester will look like, said Terry Hartle, a senior vice president for the American Council for Education, a national trade group of universities.

“The coronavirus will determine when colleges and universities can reopen,” he said. “All colleges and universities want to open normally, but no college knows if it can.”

That’s bad news for universities. As the economic impact of the coronavirus continues mostly unabated, many already have canceled their summer classes and other activities, like alumni gatherings or camps that also generate revenue.

They’re scrambling to make up for lost money. The University of Cincinnati ended its men’s soccer program and St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas, announced this week it was cutting men’s and women’s golf and tennis, along with men’s soccer.

On Friday, the University of Arizona announced it would furlough employees and may lay some off in the future. The chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System is recommending the closure of three whole campuses.

The financial trouble started when colleges started issuing refunds for housing costs, after sending students home and buying licenses and equipment to put courses online. Some students also are demanding refunds for tuition.

If social distancing requires colleges to keep students at home for another semester, the fallout could completely remake America’s higher education system, upending everything from students’ degree attainment to the economies of college towns.

What does fall hold? No one can know

News of universities suggesting another online semester has spread rapidly and, at times, incorrectly. Boston University was one of the first institutions to announce that in the “unlikely event” its students couldn't return to campus due to health concerns, in-person instruction would resume in 2021. Many interpreted that as a declaration that the fall semester would not be happening. (The university has since added a note to its announcement clarifying its statement.)