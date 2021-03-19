Students who were defrauded by for-profit schools will have their student loans eliminated

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read

Students who were defrauded by for-profit colleges will have their federal school loans eliminated, the Education Department announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: The change will eliminate approximately $1 billion in student loan debt for 72,000 borrowers who filed claims, AP reports.

  • Debts of students whose claims were already approved will be erased.

  • The department will also review backlogged cases and re-evaluate cases that were denied.

  • Students who received partial credits from these universities will also be reimbursed for any payments already made on the loans, again be eligible for federal student aid and have any negative ratings resulting from loan repayments removed by credit bureaus.

What they're saying: “A close review of these claims and the associated evidence showed these borrowers have been harmed, and we will grant them a fresh start from their debt,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who is pushing to simplify borrower relief.

Driving the news: Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos revised the program to tightened debt forgiveness during the Trump administration, Congress tried to overturn the changes last March, but former President Trump vetoed the measure.

  • Education Department throws out Trump-era rule for defrauded students

    The Education Department (ED) has thrown out a Trump-era rule that limited debt relief for 72,000 borrowers holding who had graduated from fraudulent for-profit colleges.

  • Students who got partial loan relief to see full discharge

    Thousands of students defrauded by for-profit schools will have their federal loans fully erased, the Biden administration announced Thursday, reversing a Trump administration policy that had given them only partial relief. The change could lead to $1 billion in loans being canceled for 72,000 borrowers, all of whom attended for-profit schools, the Education Department said. The department said it was rescinding the formula used by the Trump administration to determine partial relief and putting in place “a streamlined path to receiving full loan discharges.”

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • House passes bill providing pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and those with Temporary Protected Status

    The House on Thursday voted 228-197 to pass the American Dream and Promise Act as part of Democrats' first effort at immigration reform under the Biden administration. Why it matters: Nine Republicans joined Democrats to support the bill that creates a pathway to citizenship for about 2.5 million immigrants living in the U.S. The pathway would be available to those who were brought into the country illegally as children and those who have come for humanitarian reasons. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Under this bill, the Homeland Security Department and the Justice Department would provide permanent resident status to people who meet specific qualifications. It would provide a path to citizenship to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 2021, were under the age of 18 at the time, and meet other criteria. The bill would also offer a pathway to citizenship to immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a designation given to those who come from countries in crisis.The big picture: The passage comes as the Biden administration wrestles with the soaring number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the Southern border. The Border Patrol referred 321 children per day to custody by the Health and Human Services department in the week ending on March 1, according to documents obtained by Axios.What to watch: Democrats hope to get 10 Republican senators to back the legislation and reach the 60-vote filibuster-proof threshold, but they face an uphill battle.Democrats want to use the budget reconciliation process, which allows for bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority, to pass immigration reform.Approximately three-quarters of U.S. adults support granting permanent residency to undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children, according to a Pew Research Center survey.A similar bill previously passed the House with 7 Republican votes. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden administration to cancel $1 billion in student-loan debt held by scammed borrowers

    Borrowers who requested loan forgiveness but got only partial relief under former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will have their debts wiped away.

