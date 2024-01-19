Students witness DUI sentencing at Wheatland Union

Jan. 18—In an unorthodox, but moving display, a DUI hit-and-run sentence hearing was held at Wheatland Union High School on Thursday to give junior and senior students a real-world example of the ramifications of drunk driving.

The program was initiated by the drug awareness nonprofit Arrive Alive California to transfer a first time DUI offender from the Yuba County Superior Court to Wheatland Union in hopes of showing the legal consequences of drunk driving and its impacts on a victim's family.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said that both the offender and the victim's family agreed to participate in Thursday's event in order to further the program's message to students.

"The defendant had to agree to be here and partake in this. It shows a bit of character to be sentenced in front of the entire 11th and 12th grade," Curry said. "All we hope for is that we can stop one person from dying in a DUI crash. That's why we do this."

According to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 12, 2023, the Wheatland Police Department was dispatched to a property on Spenceville Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. regarding a collision between a black Harley Davidson motorcycle and a white Chevy Silverado. The driver of the motorcycle, Kenneth Glass, appeared to be dead at the scene. Life saving measures were performed by firefighters and officers, but Glass was announced deceased at 9:09 p.m., the DA's Office said.

A bystander reported that the driver of the Chevy, 23-year-old Clara DeLong, fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to quickly locate DeLong as she lived in a mobile home on the Spenceville Road property.

DeLong was reportedly driving eastbound from Roseville and made a left turn toward the driveway of her residence while Glass was traveling west and collided head on with her truck. She estimated that Glass was driving approximately 65 miles per hour while she was driving at 45 miles per hour. DeLong's airbag deployed, but she did not sustain any injuries, the DA's Office said.

DeLong reportedly claimed to not have her phone with her during the collision, which is why she did not call 911. Instead, she was going to alert a neighbor to call for help. She also denied being under the influence at the time of the crash.

Investigators found open containers of alcohol in her truck including an open box of hard ice teas. Deputies also conducted field sobriety tests on DeLong which she had difficulty performing. She later admitted to consuming six 12 ounce beers earlier that day. Her blood alcohol content was 0.109 nearly an hour after the collision, the DA's Office said.

Investigators later determined that the accident occurred inside Glass' lane of travel and he had no time to brake before being struck.

On Nov. 8, 2023, DeLong pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and committing a hit-and-run. Yuba County Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced her to serve four years in prison on Thursday, but she will likely be released on parole after only two years due to state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regulations that award inmates for good behavior in prison, Curry said.

Glass' family was also given an opportunity to deliver victim impact statements during the hearing. Several members of his family spoke out in tears at how his loss has affected their lives and the lives of Glass' young daughters.

"I can't even describe the pain that my family has been in for the last couple months and the toll that Ken's passing has made on the family. My mom lost her first born, my sister lost her husband and best friend. Clara, in your head you may think that you took one life from us, but you took a son from his mother and father and you took a husband and best friend from his wife. You took a father away from three beautiful daughters. You took a brother away from two sisters. You took a nephew away from many loving aunts and uncles. You took a cousin away from God-knows-how-many cousins. You took life away," Glass' sister-in-law said. "One poor decision on someone else's behalf changed our family financially, mentally, physically, emotionally. Her sentencing only affects her for a couple of years when her decision to drink and drive killed someone and will affect our family forever."

A Yuba County victims advocate also read out a statement for Glass' oldest daughter Isabella Glass who said that her father's absence will be felt in every major milestone of her and her sisters' lives.

"Our father will be missing our high school graduations, our prom, my sisters' first relationships, walking us down the aisle, grandkids, college, career choices, moving out of the house, teaching us how to be an adult and many more. The changes my family and I will go through will be difficult and tough, but these times, as slow and burdensome as they feel, will pass by. We'll get through this together. My mother is trying her very best to support us in all ways. My (grandparents) coming up almost every weekend to be close to us. My sisters trying their best to live normal lives and being as strong as they can," she said. "That woman took something from me that I'll never get back. No amount of counseling or therapy, no amount of money, jail time, sorrys, nothing will bring my father back. She'll get to live the years my father should still have. ... The Lord says you should forgive, but I hope he'll make an exception for me because I'll never forgive an animal like that."

DeLong's attorney Geoffrey Heitman spoke on her behalf, stating that she has felt remorse for her actions since the collision.

"My client is extremely remorseful for what happened. She has explained that and shown that to me from the day I met her. She knows that there's nothing she could do or say to make the family feel any different than they do about her presently. She is aware of that and she'll have to live with that," Heitman said. "She knows this is the biggest mistake she'll make in her life, and hopefully by doing this today, somebody in the audience will learn from her mistakes and won't follow in those footsteps and they'll save someone's life."