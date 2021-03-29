We studied depression messages on YouTube videos and found dangerous and stigmatizing stereotypes prevail

Andrew Devendorf, Doctoral student, clinical psychology, University of South Florida
·6 min read
<span class="caption">Dior Vargas stops to hug her family dog during a walk. Dior is a mental health activist who lives with depression and anxiety. Dior founded the People of Color and Mental Illness.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/dior-vargas-stops-to-hug-her-family-dog-during-a-walk-dior-news-photo/626452562?adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shaul Schwarz/Verbatim via Getty Images">Shaul Schwarz/Verbatim via Getty Images </a></span>
Dior Vargas stops to hug her family dog during a walk. Dior is a mental health activist who lives with depression and anxiety. Dior founded the People of Color and Mental Illness. Shaul Schwarz/Verbatim via Getty Images

Rates of depression have tripled in the U.S. since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and most recent estimates suggest these numbers remain elevated compared with pre-pandemic rates of mental health problems.

Even before the pandemic, depression was a leading source of disability, affecting over 17 million Americans each year. In a society where mental health education is not uniformly taught in schools, and where most people with depression go untreated, this is a recipe for disaster.

Psychologists have proposed ways to reform mental health care such as increasing access to care through telehealth. These actions are important. However, few experts have provided recommendations for how everyday citizens can flatten the depression curve by reducing stigma.

To better understand why depression stigma persists, my colleagues Ansley Bender and Jon Rottenberg and I examined how depression is depicted in the public sphere. In a recently published study, we systematically coded 327 YouTube videos on depression based on how they presented depression’s causes, prognosis and recommended treatment.

We hoped to gain insight into how one channel of social media presents information on depression. We learned that popular messages on YouTube may unknowingly perpetuate stigma and misconceptions about depression.

Stigma makes depression even harder

While we are no longer in the era of mental institutions and lobotomies, stigma toward depression is alive and well. In a 2018 study that provided 1,173 Americans with a vignette depicting someone with depression, 30% rated them as “violent,” and 20% supported the use of involuntary treatment. In everyday life, many people with depression hear declarations that “depression isn’t real” or “depressed people are just weak and lazy.” Public perception, it seems, either exaggerates or downplays the severity of depression – neither of which captures the truth.

Stigma like this worsens people’s ability to cope with and seek help for depression. For example, a review of 144 studies found that stigma considerably lowers the chance that a person with depression will seek treatment. This is concerning – especially for those who struggle with thoughts of suicide. Former U.S. surgeon general Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams has called stigma the nation’s No. 1 killer.

YouTube says: Nature or nurture

We found that about 50% of the YouTube videos we viewed presented depression as a biological condition, like a “brain disease” or “chemical imbalance.” Over 40% discussed how situational circumstances like losing a job, experiencing abuse, or other life events can cause depression. But these messages are only partially true.

In most cases, depression is the result of a combination of biological, environmental and psychological circumstances, though just 8% of videos showed messaging consistent with this understanding. This is called the biopsychosocial model and is the consensus across clinical psychology and psychiatry. Framing depression as either biological or situational can narrow one’s view of potential treatments, so it is important to convey accurate information about the illness.

For instance, studies show when people are told that their depression is caused by a chemical imbalance, they are more likely to favor antidepressant treatments over other treatments. In other words, these messages may lead people to accidentally ignore other evidenced-based treatments that could help them, including therapy, exercise and lifestyle changes and social support.

The reality is that many treatments work for depression. It might, however, take time for those with depression to find the right treatment combination that works for them.

Further, while many believe that talking about biological origins decreases depression stigma, a review of studies actually found it can have the opposite effect. The story goes like this: When people view depression as a brain disease, they are less likely to blame someone for having depression. However, they are also more likely to view the person with depression as “different,” “dangerous” and “untreatable.” Studies show these beliefs may lessen people’s willingness to support or feel empathy for those with depression.

YouTube says: Depression lasts for years…sometimes a lifetime

This message is partial truth, but the science suggests a more complicated picture. For some, depression can last for years depending on their life circumstances and access to treatment. For others, depression may last for only a few months. A 2011 review of depression studies concluded “the majority of individuals who experience depression will recover within one year.”

Making this distinction is important because it reminds us that depression is not permanent; even though depression, by its nature, can make us feel as if everything is hopeless and won’t improve … or if things do get better, they will inevitably get worse again.

It is important for all of us, in these times of uncertainty, isolation, and worry about our loved ones, to remind ourselves and one another that, with time and direct efforts to improve our mental health, we can persevere.

YouTube says: There are quick fixes

Some of the most irresponsible videos I watched suggested that depression can be “fixed” with a few “simple lifestyle hacks.” Such videos are reminiscent of overpromising self-help gurus. Quick-fix assertions like “just exercise, you’ll feel better” are not only invalidating but untrue. It’s concerning that these videos disguise themselves with scientific-sounding words.

The video “10 Foods to Eat to Fight Depression” shows how the public can be misled. With over 1 million views, the video states, “Dark chocolate can help raise serotonin levels in the body” to fight depression. Unfortunately for people with depression who love chocolate, this scientific-sounding claim is not accurate. Our diet of course affects our mood. But it is oversimplified to say that eating chocolate cures depression.

These messages could lead people to downplay and invalidate the severity of depression. Imagine how a person with depression would feel upon hearing “I know you can’t get out of bed, but have you tried eating a Snickers?”

The next time you or someone you know is feeling depressed, take it seriously. Although the times are tough, and circumstances might feel hopeless, depression is treatable and can be overcome. Check out the National Alliance on Mental Illness for more information.

[You’re too busy to read everything. We get it. That’s why we’ve got a weekly newsletter. Sign up for good Sunday reading. ]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Andrew Devendorf, University of South Florida.

Read more:

Andrew Devendorf does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • The Good (And The Not So Good) Of Being An Older Mom

    I became a mom and realized that having a child later in life has its advantages. Unlike in my 20s and 30s, in my 40s, I knew who I was.

  • TikTok users blown away by woman’s ‘game-changing’ dish-washing hack: ‘What kind of voodoo is this?’

    A new TikTok cleaning hack aims to solve a common — and frustrating — kitchen dilemma.

  • On screen and on stage, disability continues to be depicted in outdated, cliched ways

    Actress Claire Danes playing CIA officer Carrie Mathison, who struggles with mental illness, on the set of 'Homeland.' ShowtimeThe #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements have forced Hollywood and other artists and filmmakers to rethink their subject matter and casting practices. However, despite an increased sensitivity to gender and race representation in popular culture, disabled Americans are still awaiting their national (and international) movement. “Disability drag” – casting able-bodied actors in the roles of characters with disabilities – has been hard to dislodge from its Oscar-worthy appeal. Since 1947, out of 59 nominations for disabled characters, 27 won an Academy Award – about a 50% win rate. There’s Eddie Redmayne’s performance as Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything”; Daniel Day-Lewis’ portrayal of Christy Brown, who has cerebral palsy, in “My Left Foot”; and Dustin Hoffman’s role as an autistic genius in “Rain Man” – to mention just a few. In recent years, however, we’ve seen a slight shift. Actors with disabilities are actually being cast as characters who have disabilities. In 2017, theater director Sam Gold cast actress Madison Ferris – who uses a wheelchair in real life – as Laura in his Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie.” On TV and in movies, disabled actors are also being cast in roles of disabled characters. Despite these developments, the issue of representation – what kind of characters these actors play – remains mostly unaddressed. The vast majority of characters with disabilities, whether they’re played by actors with disabilities or not, continue to represent the same outdated tropes. As a professor of theater and media who has written extensively on the elements of stage drama, I wonder: Are writers and directors finally poised to move beyond these narrative tropes? Breaking down the tropes Typically, the disabled characters are limited to four types: the “magical cripple,” the “evil cripple,” the “inspirational cripple” and the “redemptive cripple.” Magical cripples transcend the limitations of the human body and are almost divinelike. They make magical things happen for able-bodied characters. In many ways, the magical cripple functions like “the magical Negro,” a term popularized by director Spike Lee to describe Black characters who are usually impoverished but brimming with folk wisdom, which they selflessly bestow on existentially confused white characters. Like the magical Negro, the magical cripple is a plot device used to guide the lead character toward moral, intellectual or emotional enlightenment. The magical cripple doesn’t learn anything and doesn’t grow because he already is enlightened. In film, examples include Frank Slade, the blind army colonel who guides young Charlie through the perils of teenage love in 1992’s “Scent of a Woman.” Marvel’s Daredevil character is a perfect example of a magical cripple: A blind person imbued with supernatural abilities who can function above and beyond his physical limitations. Evil cripples represent a form of karmic punishment for the character’s wickedness. One of the most well-known is Shakespeare’s Richard III, the scheming hunchbacked king. In a 1916 essay, Sigmund Freud pointed to Richard as an example of the correlation between physical disabilities and “deformities of character.” The trope of the evil cripple is rooted in mythologies populated by half-man half-beasts who possess pathological and sadistic cravings. More recent examples of the evil cripple include Dr. Strangelove, Mini-Me from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and Bolivar Trask in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Then there are inspirational cripples, whose roles equate to what disability rights activist Stella Young calls “inspiration porn.” These stories center on disabled people accomplishing basic tasks or “overcoming” their disability. We see this in “Stronger,” which retells the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman walk a red carpet for ‘Stronger’ during the 12th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 28, 2017. Venturelli/WireImage In the inspirational narratives, disability is not a fact of life – a difference – but something one has to overcome to gain rightful sense of belonging in society. An offshoot of the inspirational narrative is the redemptive narrative, in which a disabled person either commits suicide or is killed. In movies like “Water for Elephants,” “Simon Birch” and “The Year of Living Dangerously,” disabled characters are sacrificed to prove their worth or to help the protagonist reach his goal. These characters serve as dramaturgical steppingstones. They are never partners or people in their own right, with their own drives and ambitions. They are not shown as deserving their own stories. The persistence of these tropes underlies the urgent need to reevaluate the makeup of writers and production teams. Who writes these parts is perhaps more important than who acts them. Beyond the hero’s journey There’s a reason these formulaic roles are so prevalent. For much of the past century, Hollywood storytelling has operated according to the hero’s journey, a dramatic structure that places the white male able-bodied character at the center of the story with atypical characters serving as “helpers” to support his goals. This narrative model has conditioned audiences to see the helpers as purely functional. The tropes based on this framework define the categories of belonging: who is and who isn’t human, whose life is worth living and whose isn’t. The one narrative journey that historically allowed the disabled to play a central role depicted them as working toward the symbolic reclamation of their dignity and humanity. In tragic narratives, this quest fails, and the characters either die or request euthanasia as a gesture of love toward their caretakers. “Million Dollar Baby” and “Me Before You” are two good examples of films in which disabled characters choose voluntary euthanasia, communicating the socially internalized low value of their own lives. But what if disabled characters already had dignity? What if no such quest were needed? What if their disability weren’t the thing to overcome but merely one element of one’s identity? This would require deconstructing the conceptual pyramid of past hierarchies, one that has long used disabled characters as props to illuminate conventional heroes. Carrie Mathison in the series “Homeland” can be thought of as representing this new approach. Carrie, played by Claire Danes, struggles with mental illness, and it affects her life and her work. But it is not something to overcome in a dramatic sense. Overcoming the disability is not the central theme of the series – it’s not the main obstacle to her goal. Carrie’s disability does give her some insights, but these come at a price and are not magical. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] “Homeland” further breaks the mold by giving Carrie a helper who is an older white male – Saul Berenson, played by Mandy Patinkin. As we move towards greater gender and race inclusivity at work and in the arts, disability should not be left behind. More complex, more sophisticated stories and representations need to replace the simplistic, outdated and cliched tropes that have been consistently rewarded at the Oscars.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Magda Romanska, Emerson College. Read more:Rumors of Chris Pratt’s being a ‘MAGA Bro’ show how Twitter’s trending function can go haywireA brief history of invisibility on screenForever crooked: how everyday language reflects negative attitudes about the physically disabled Magda Romanska does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Therapists share 8 things in your living room that could be causing you stress - and how to handle them

    Whether it's loose cords and too many screens or outdated furniture and unfinished projects, common stressors pervade the living room, therapists say.

  • Exclusive: Care home workers may have to sign new contracts to get mandatory Covid vaccines

    Hundreds of thousands of care home workers could have to sign new contracts as part of a bid to force them to get the Covid jab, ministers have admitted. Ministers are concerned that only around two-thirds of care home workers have agreed to receive a jab. Last week, The Telegraph disclosed that care home workers could be required by law to have a vaccine under a historic legal change. An announcement from Boris Johnson could come as early as next week. Ministers feel compelled to act amid alarm at the low take-up of vaccines among staff in care homes, where many of those most at risk from Covid live. Only around a quarter of care homes in London, and half in some parts of England, have reached the level of vaccination among staff and residents deemed safe by government scientists.

  • Twitter is outraged over 'Idol' judges eliminating half-blind contestant on his birthday

    The first night of the Showstopper round kicked off on American Idol Sunday as Hollywood Week's 64 contestants sang their hearts out for a spot in the top 24. One of the first cuts was the deepest, when the show stopped for singer-songwriter Murphy, who was celebrating his 28th birthday. Murphy's backstory in itself is heartbreaking. The singer was born half-blind and lost both of his parents at a young age. "My vision is substantially worse than the average person. My left eye is gone and my right eye is going, due to a form of degeneration. I’m expected to lose sight at maybe mid-thirties," shared Murphy. Murphy admitted that, while Idol has been a wonderful experience, it has also been a challenge for his sight. "The stage lights, they’re so bright, so it’s a lot to take in," explained Murphy. "In that moment, I know that I'm damaging my eye. I'm hurting it, and I can feel the pain." Luke Bryan and Katy Perry were the ones to deliver Murphy’s rejection in person. At first Katy commended Murphy’s performance, and he wore a hopeful mile-wide smile. But as Katy then advised Murphy to get more experience, the glow drained from his face, his clutched protectively at his chest as if wounded, and his birthday celebration was over. This was the show’s typical bait-and-switch approach. Viewers were extremely upset with the judges over Murphy's elimination, and thought it was a big mistake cutting him. One person simply tweeted: "Murphy was ROBBED." However, Murphy maintained his humility, as he stated, "I wanted to hear a yes, but I also wanted to hear a no if it was honest. You just might not hit the mark every time. And that's okay. And I feel driven just as I had when I walked in that door the first time. Because at the end of the day, I'm going to achieve my goal. And it's my birthday.&nbsp; I'm happy. I'm here, you know? I'm alive, and I'm well. What 'no' can ruin that?"

  • Obama family matriarch has died in a Kenyan hospital at 99

    Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday. Mama Sarah, as the step-grandmother of the former U.S. president was fondly called, promoted education for girls and orphans in her rural Kogelo village. "Mama was sick with normal diseases she did not die of COVID-19,” a family spokesman Sheik Musa Ismail said, adding that she had tested negative for the disease.

  • I enjoy drinking but am trying to lose weight. Do I need to quit alcohol to reach my fitness goals?

    Alcohol doesn't help weight loss because it's high in calories and leads to eating more, but moderate consumption shouldn't derail your progress.

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other During L.A. Outing

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went Instagram official last month

  • Prince William and Prince Harry Could Have Been "So Brilliant" as a Team, a Royal Source Says

    Their relationship is going to be tested this summer, but "neither of them have good poker faces."

  • Riverdale Star Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan Split: Report

    Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan went Instagram official back in September

  • Watch Maya Rudolph as Beyoncé in 'Saturday Night Live's' 'Hot Ones' Spoof

    Maya Rudolph kicked off her hosting duties with her very stellar (and very sweaty) Beyoncé impression for 'Saturday Night Live's' hilarious 'Hot Ones' spoof.

  • Amazon’s bestselling toner is a drugstore favorite: ‘This stuff is freaking amazing’

    Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner has been a favorite of skincare lovers for years.

  • Cases in Florida, a National COVID Bellwether, Are Rising

    Scientists view Florida — the state furthest along in lifting restrictions, reopening society and welcoming tourists — as a bellwether for the nation. If recent trends there are any indication, the rest of the country may be in trouble. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida has been steadily rising, though hospitalizations and deaths are still down. Over the past week, the state has averaged nearly 5,000 cases per day, an increase of 8% from its average two weeks earlier. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times B.1.1.7, the more contagious variant first identified in Britain, is also rising exponentially in Florida, where it accounts for a greater proportion of total cases than in any other state, according to numbers collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Wherever we have exponential growth, we have the expectation of a surge in cases, and a surge in cases will lead to hospitalizations and deaths,” said Bill Hanage, a public health researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Florida has had one of the country’s most confusing and inefficient vaccination campaigns and has fully vaccinated about 15% of its population — well below what top states, like New Mexico and South Dakota, have managed. Still, immunization of older people and other high-risk individuals may blunt the number of Florida’s deaths somewhat. The state has announced it will start offering the vaccine to anyone older than 18 on April 5. At least some of the cases in Florida are the result of the state’s open invitation to tourists. Hordes of students on spring break have descended on the state since mid-February. Rowdy crowds on Miami Beach this month forced officials to impose an 8 p.m. curfew, although many people still flouted the rules. Miami-Dade County, which includes Miami Beach, has experienced one of the nation’s worst outbreaks and continues to record high numbers. The county averaged more than 1,100 cases per day over the past week. In Orange County, cases are on the rise among young people. People 45 and younger account for 1 in 3 hospitalizations for COVID, and the average age for new infections has dropped to 30. Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected stringent restrictions from the very start of the pandemic. Florida has never had a mask mandate, and in September DeSantis banned local governments from enforcing mandates of their own. Among his scientific advisers now are architects of the Great Barrington Declaration, which called for political leaders to allow the coronavirus to spread naturally among young people, while the elderly and those with underlying conditions sheltered in place. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Living Diaper to Diaper'

    If your child is not potty trained, how many diapers do you have on hand right now? That’s a question I certainly wouldn’t have been able to answer with any specificity when my children were babies. But it’s a question that parents who struggle to afford the expense — about $70-$80 per month, per baby — can answer easily, because managing diaper need is among their most significant anxieties. That’s what a new study from Jennifer Randles, an associate professor of sociology at California State University, Fresno, has found. She talked to women who didn’t just track the number of diapers they had at any time; they tracked their baby’s urine output down to the ounce. As Maria, a mom of four, told Randles: “Diapers is the No. 1 concern for me right now because I don’t want to struggle more, so I have to think about this stuff in this way, and I can’t go over my daily limit. It’s hard living paycheck to paycheck, living diaper to diaper.” Over half of the 70 women Randles interviewed said they were more stressed about affording diapers than they were about affording food, housing or electricity. (She attempted to recruit fathers for this study as well, but even after explicitly looking for dads who manage their children’s diaper needs, she could find only three willing participants.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Diaper need is an under-researched topic, Randles said, but studies have suggested that somewhere between 29% and 36% of families struggle to afford diapers. The need is so significant, and it causes outsized stress, because diapers are not subsidized by the major anti-poverty programs: WIC (the Women, Infants, and Children program) covers formula and other foods for pregnant women, mothers of young children and children younger than 5; and SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps) covers other nutrition. Cora, a mom of five, told Randles: “I worry about diapers more than food because we can portion our food. We get some food stamps, always have at least a can of something. You can’t really portion your diapers in the same way and say, ‘OK, I’m going to use only three diapers today.’ What if your kid goes poop four times?” Though no governmental organization keeps statistics on how much diaper need has increased since the pandemic started, a representative from the National Diaper Bank Network said that there was an 86% increase on average in the number of diapers distributed to children and families during the pandemic as compared to pre-pandemic figures, and they projected that nearly 40% more children are being served by their diaper banks. Holly McDaniel, executive director of the Austin Diaper Bank in Texas, said that while local need has declined since I last interviewed her in the summer of 2020, “we still are at a 75% increase over where we were in February 2020.” McDaniel said that her organization had distributed 1.7 million diapers in 2020, compared with 950,000 diapers in 2019. The need was especially pronounced in February 2021, when winter storms knocked out electricity and access to clean drinking water across Texas. In one week during that period, the Austin Diaper Bank distributed about 200,000 diapers, 4,000 ready-made containers of formula and 2,000 cans of powder formula, McDaniel said. Parents who have not experienced diaper need may have trouble understanding how much time, energy and effort goes into the process of accessing diapers, Randles said. Some blithely suggest that families should just use cloth diapers, which is “completely oblivious to the actual lived circumstances” of these mothers, some of whom are working multiple jobs, may not have in-home washers and dryers, and might even live in shelters, because they do not have housing. Diaper need is also associated with a stigma that may be even deeper than needing food assistance. “It’s still taboo to talk about so many different bodily functions,” said Randles, and that inability to meet their children’s most intimate needs felt shameful to some women. “People just judge you more,” Yesenia, a mom of two, told Randles. “If we needed help with housing or food, people get that, but what does it say about you as a mother if you can’t provide diapers, the one simple thing only your child needs?” Perhaps as a result of this stigma, diaper need is linked to greater rates of depressive symptoms in new moms than food insufficiency is. It is also linked to more frequent visits to the pediatrician for diaper rash and urinary tract infections. McDaniel is hopeful that the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which includes monthly checks of up to $300 paid directly to families for children younger than 5, will help ameliorate at least some diaper need for her clients. The stimulus package is projected to cut child poverty compared with pre-pandemic levels by 52% for Black families, 45% for Latino families and 39% for white families. There is also some bipartisan legislation in the works to provide support to families in need of diapers during the pandemic. But the moms who need those diapers cannot wait; the anxiety of providing for their children’s most basic bodily functions is on their mind right now. — To find out more about donating diapers, visit nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org/home-covid19/. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 1 student dead, another missing after Iowa State Crew Club boat capsizes during practice

    A team of five students were practicing on Little Wall Lake on Sunday morning when their boat capsized. One student was killed and another is missing.

  • Bye House Shoes, Now I'm Only Thinking About Revenge Heels

    The taller, the better.

  • On TikTok and YouTube, Building Your Empire Starts With Merch

    No follower count is too small to drop a line of tees with your face on it. But for creators, that's not always what moves the needle.

  • Batwoman EP and star discuss [SPOILER]'s 'very devious' plans for Kate Kane

    'Batwoman' just revealed who is holding Kate Kane hostage and why in season 2 episode 9 "Rule #1."