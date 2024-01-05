Studies show Charlotte was a magnet for movers in 2023

Charlotte was a hot spot for movers in 2023, according to separate studies by two major moving companies.

United Van Lines and U-Haul put the Queen City in the top 10 on each’s list of metros with the most inbound moving activity. Both reports were released this week.

United Van Lines placed Charlotte at No. 1 on its ranking of the nation’s 50 largest metros by population.

Charlotte gained the most residents from New York, Chicago, Dallas and Houston, according to that study, which was done in conjunction with online residential real estate firm Zillow.

For U-Haul, Charlotte ranked at No. 7 on its list of 25 U.S. growth cities.

