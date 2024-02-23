Studies show left lane cruisers increase chance for sideswipe crashes by cars trying to pass them

Speed limits apply to all roadway lanes, so even though the left lane is commonly known as the fast lane, it’s the passing lane.

And it’s been receiving attention from lawmakers in Florida, who aren’t shifting gears to address why it’s an important topic for all drivers.

Results from numerous studies indicate that when drivers cruise in the left lane, they cause others to weave in and out of lanes to pass the slower vehicle, increasing the chance for sideswipe or angle crashes.

With more vehicles on the road during peak times, even though speeds are slower, the chance for rear-end crashes increases.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida already has a successful history demonstrating this with the truck lane restrictions that have been in place on Interstate 95 in South Florida for 30 years and 20 years on I-75 from the Florida/Georgia border to the Turnpike.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

FDOT states that truck lane restrictions improve safety by reducing weaving maneuvers during passing and preventing truck conflicts and crashes with other vehicles.

Read more about Florida truck restrictions by clicking here.

Learn more about the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ RIGHT Lane campaign by clicking here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.