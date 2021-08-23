Studies show modest job gains from U.S. states' benefit cuts

Howard Schneider
·5 min read

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. state-level data and accompanying studies show a group of largely Republican governors did not yet get the job boom they hoped for by cutting federal unemployment benefits this summer, but the loss of the stipend did appear to prompt some of the unemployed to take jobs.

Underlying that topline conclusion, however, is also evidence of a more nuanced reshuffling among different employment categories that could have bearing on the economy's performance in the critical months to come.

Separate analyses released last week, using different data sets and methods, concluded that the 26 states that cut a $300 weekly federal unemployment stipend this summer did see the unemployed find a job at a faster rate, perhaps as much as 6 percentage points, than did the 24 states planning to continue the benefit at least until its scheduled national expiration in early September.

However, the states that cut benefits saw worse results in pulling people back into the formal labor force, to the degree that overall job growth in the two groups of states was nearly identical from May through July. In the U.S. government's regular employment surveys, people are considered unemployed only if they are looking for a job; others are considered out of the labor force until they start a job or begin a job search.

While the end of federal supplemental unemployment benefits may have motivated people to take jobs in the one group of states, "in non-cutoff states employment rose almost as much by bringing people back into the labor force," meaning people who had not been looking for work at all in the previous month had started a search and found a job, wrote Jed Kolko, chief economist for job site Indeed.

Goldman Sachs economists reached a similar conclusion.

Though neither offered a comprehensive explanation for why that difference may have emerged between the two groups of states, the finding could spell trouble for continued job gains this fall if coronavirus cases continue to surge. Federal Reserve officials and others expect robust employment gains in the coming months as schools reopen, daily life edges back to normal - and the extra federal unemployment benefits expire nationally.

Arguments about the continued need for the benefits, pressed most pointedly by Republican state leaders, emerged in the spring as national coronavirus case rates collapsed amid the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, job openings soared, and employers complained they had trouble getting people to come back to work.

The Goldman Sachs study noted that the cut in benefits appeared to have its biggest impact on lower-paid workers in the leisure and hospitality industry - an intuitive finding since the weekly federal benefit represents a higher proportion of the pay they would receive from returning to work.

Yet those jobs are also the most susceptible if the surge in the virus changes people's willingness to participate in "close contact" services.

At the same time, Goldman noted that its findings "suggest" those who left the labor force since the start of the pandemic "did so for non-financial reasons such as concern about Covid." Just as they did not flock back to the job market this summer in the states that cut benefits, they may not do so in the other states this fall if the disease is spreading.

"Our finding that benefit expiration did not encourage labor force participation was a somewhat negative surprise, and increases the risk that some workers may be slow to return to the labor force, particularly if the Delta variant increases concerns around health risk," wrote Goldman economists Joseph Briggs and Ronnie Walker.

Some of the major states that cut benefits, including Florida and Texas, also saw the start last month of an overwhelming wave of new coronavirus cases.

Goldman's base case remains for strong employment growth through the end of the year, with 3.4 million jobs added through December, and a 4.1% year-end unemployment rate that's below some economists' estimation of full employment.

IMPACT ON CONSUMPTION

Both the numbers of unemployed and those out of the labor force increased markedly during the pandemic, and policymakers hope improved hiring among each group will trim or even fully reclaim the 5.7 million jobs still missing from before the pandemic.

U.S. firms added jobs at a rapid pace this summer, nearly a million a month in June and July. But the record level of job openings suggested the job gains could have been even greater, perhaps by as much as 400,000, Goldman estimated. On that basis, the national expiration of unemployment benefits, slated for early September, would prompt an additional 1.5 million people to take jobs by the end of the year, Goldman estimated.

A similar study https://files.michaelstepner.com/pandemicUIexpiration-paper.pdf by a group including University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Arindrajit Dube also concluded the unemployed were more likely to find jobs in states that cut benefits, and saw "a modest, but precisely measured increase in the probability of job finding in the Withdrawal states," of about 4.4 percentage points.

Yet they concluded it was ultimately a bad deal for the states involved. The group had a slight increase in earnings, but lost far more in federal benefits, with a net drop of consumption in those states of about $2 billion.

Goldman economists concurred that the loss of unemployment benefits will likely contribute to an upcoming drag on the economy as an array of pandemic-era programs expire.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Red state roll off https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT/jznvnydjmpl/

A (mostly) red state roll off https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT/oakpedgnkvr/chart.png

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns, Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas power demand to hit record high during heat this week

    The United States has been beset by extreme weather this year, including a freeze in Texas that knocked out power to millions in February and record heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer. Temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, will reach the upper 90s Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) every day from Aug. 22-25, according to AccuWeather. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates most of the state's grid, projected power use would reach 75,266 megawatts (MW) on Monday and 75,666 MW on Tuesday, which would top the grid's all-time high of 74,820 MW in August 2019.

  • Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

    The victim died at the scene, police say.

  • Biden recess plan omits Afghanistan

    The White House is downplaying Afghanistan in outside-the-Beltway events during the August congressional recess, hoping voters will pay more attention to President Biden's big spending plans.Why it matters: Democrats privately fear political blowback, even though the White House insists voters aren't talking about the Kabul calamity.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: White House senior adviser Neera Tanden didn't mention Afghanistan on

  • Op-Ed: How an encounter with humpback whales keeps me inspired in the climate change fight

    The ocean absorbs more than 90% of the excess heat trapped on Earth by greenhouse gases. Keeping oceans clean is a vital part of combatting climate change.

  • Crypto platform Poly Network says hacked funds returned

    Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said on Monday that almost all of the $610 million stolen this month in one of the biggest crypto heists had now been returned by the unknown person or persons behind the attack. In a Twitter post, Poly Network said it had regained control of all the assets except for $33 million in stablecoin tether that had been frozen by the company that manages it. A lesser-known name in the world of crypto, Poly Network is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on allowing users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains.

  • The Federal Money from the Infrastructure Bill Is Way Too Little

    After being slashed during senate negotiations, the allocation for public electric charging stations will fall far short of what's needed, say some experts.

  • The college Greek life reckoning after George Floyd's murder

    Greek organizations on college campuses have long faced criticism as bastions of exclusion and systemic racism — but America's racial reckoning of 2020 took the conversation to a fever pitch.Why it matters: The question, 245 years after the founding of the first Greek letter fraternity in the U.S., is whether these predominantly white, once-powerful groups will adapt, continue unchanged, or face more decline and disbandment as the U.S. population becomes less white and less trusting of instituti

  • For Biden, fallout from the Afghanistan withdrawal abroad complicates agenda at home

    President Biden's approval rating was on the decline as COVID-19 cases surged. That was before the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan.

  • Officials: Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

    Egypt closed its main border crossing point with the Gaza Strip on Monday amid tensions with the territory’s militant Hamas rulers, officials said. It was the first time the Rafah crossing was shuttered during a workday since early this year. Egyptian authorities had kept it open during the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.

  • The Bible tells us so: Why American Christians should welcome Afghan refugees

    It is especially important for Christians, whose lives are to be marked by generosity, to keep our promises to Afghans trying to escape the Taliban.

  • 2 New York Judges Ordered Defendants to Get Vaccinated. Can They Do That?

    NEW YORK — The defendant was charged with a number of minor crimes, including drug possession and shoplifting. He was prepared to plead guilty, and prosecutors agreed. But a Bronx judge approving the deal added his own unusual condition. The defendant had to get a COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, a Manhattan judge made the same order, this time of a woman seeking bail before a trial. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Neither defendant appeared to object. But legal observe

  • To COVID-19, there are no red states, no blue states, just the United States

    We need to see the mistakes being made in Florida, Texas and Mississippi not as blunders to mock but as our Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

  • Secretary of State Blinken: Terror Threat in Afghanistan Has ‘Vastly Diminished’ since U.S. Invasion

    In a press appearance since the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken doubled down on President Biden's assertion that the U.S. largely achieved its counterterrorism mission goals since invading the country in 2001.

  • Taliban websites and WhatsApp groups suddenly go dark

    Websites and social media have been integral communication tools for the Taliban and other extremist groups across South Asia and the Middle East.

  • Little League: New life for US squads with no foreign teams

    With no international bracket at the Little League World Series this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, runners-up in the U.S. regional tournaments have filled half the 16 available slots. Each of those winners -- Ohio, California, Oregon, South Dakota and Texas -- had a different and entertaining path to victory. While California dominated New Hampshire 10-2, South Dakota starter Gavin Weir struck out 15 batters before hitting the pitch count limit in a 2-0 combined no-hitter over Louisiana.

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Donald Trump booed at Alabama rally after encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19, video shows

    At the "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama, former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to "take the vaccines."

  • Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding

    Maybe Mexico will pay for repairs? Severe weather in southern Arizona appears to have damaged parts of the border wall erected by the Trump Administration. The Tucson Sentinel reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have confirmed “historic” flooding at the nation’s border with Mexico is to blame for the destruction. That appears to include several wide-open metal gates ...

  • Afghan staff at the US embassy in Kabul are losing faith in the evacuations, with one saying they'd rather be killed by the Taliban than return to the airport, report says

    Former US Embassy staffers in Afghanistan have been left "deeply disheartened," according to a State Department cable cited by NBC News.