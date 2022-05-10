Study: 2022 graduate hiring rate better than past two years

A new study shows that 2022 graduates have a much higher chance of landing a job than the classes of 2021 and 2020.

News Center 7 Kayla McDermott spoke with Ason Eckert, the executive director of career services at the University of Dayton, and explained this year’s graduates have an easier time applying for jobs than previous graduates.

Eckert said he’s not seen a spike in hires for college students like this in a long time.

>>School shooting victim graduates from Cedarville University; Reflects on forgiving shooter

“I would compare what’s going on in 2022 with our emergence from the Great Recession. That period was a several-year period of decreased hiring by employers across the economy,” Eckert said.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers revealed employers plan to hire over 30 percent more recent graduates this year compared to the class of 2021.

2022 graduates can meet with recruiters or even fly out for tours of companies; that’s something other students could not do because of the pandemic.

>>US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

In a report by Job Outlook, over 40 percent of employers are not screening candidates by GPA, which is the lowest ever.

Eckert said these reasons enabled students to get multiple job offers, which they have pitted against each other.

“The ability to negotiate salary is in a much more favorable position today than it was last year and certainly in 2020 where there was very little salary negotiation,” Eckert said.