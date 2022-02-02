Study: 90% of teachers feel burned out
The National Education Association, the nation's largest teaching union, asked its three million members about their stress levels this past January.
The National Education Association, the nation's largest teaching union, asked its three million members about their stress levels this past January.
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, Bridget Moynahan took to social media to celebrate her ex's achievements in the league: "Looking forward to the next steps."
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
The Warriors will be without multiple players on Tuesday against the Spurs, including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and more.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Patrons at the restaurant were shown throwing chairs, high-chairs and tables.
The film appeared to make a nod to Kim's weight loss as well, noting that his body has "completely withered away."
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
"From that day forward, I was cast out. The teachers glared at me, shaking their heads and whispering under their breath. None of the kids would play with me."
Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.
Denver7’s forecast snow totals for the Feb. 1-2, 2022, snowstorm in eastern Colorado.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took flak for lighthearted swagger after he led his team to a win over Kansas City and a berth in the Super Bowl.
He claims this was an instance of being interviewed to fulfill the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to consider ethnically diverse candidates for jobs.
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
Eric Smith, who served 27 years in prison for the 1993 murder of 4-year-old Derrick Robie, was granted parole in October, but just released.
With a speed of 2600 mph, Space Transportation's aircraft is designed for suborbital flight, or city-to-city travel anywhere in the world.
Bill Belichick hasn't been accused of racism. But his text messages are at the center of a lawsuit.