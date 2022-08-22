Study: Already shrunk by half, Swiss glaciers melting faster

JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — A new study has found that Switzerland's 1,400 glaciers lost half their total volume since the early 1930s, and researchers say the ice retreat is accelerating at a time of growing concerns about climate change.

ETH Zurich, a respected federal polytechnic university, and the Swiss Federal Institute on Forest, Snow and Landscape Research on Monday announced the findings from a first-ever reconstruction of ice loss in Switzerland in the 20th century, based in part on an analysis of changes to the topography of glaciers since 1931.

The researchers found that ice volumes had shrunk by half over the subsequent 85 years — until 2016. Since then, the glaciers have lost an additional 12%, over just six years.

“Glacier retreat is accelerating. Closely observing this phenomenon and quantifying its historical dimensions is important because it allows us to infer the glaciers’ responses to a changing climate,” said Daniel Farinotti, a co-​author of the study, which was published in scientific journal The Cryosphere.

By area, Switzerland’s glaciers amount to about half of all the total in the European Alps.

The teams drew on a combination of long-term observations of glaciers; measurements in the field; and aerial and mountaintop photographs — including some 22,000 taken from peaks between the two world wars. By using multiple sources, the researchers could fill in gaps: Only a few of Switzerland's glaciers have been studied regularly over the years.

The research involved using decades-old techniques to allow for comparisons of the shape and position of images of terrain, and the use of cameras and instruments to measure angles of land areas. The teams compared surface topography of glaciers at different moments, allowing for calculations about the evolution in ice volumes.

Not all glaciers have been losing ice at the same rates, the researchers said. Altitude, amounts of debris on the glaciers, and the flatness of a glacier's “snout” — its lowest part, which is the most vulnerable to melting — all affect the speeds of retreat.

The researchers also found that two periods — in the 1920s and 1980s — actually experienced sporadic growth in glacier mass, but that was overshadowed by the broader trend of decline.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Looking for a new healthy hobby? 6 beginner tips to get into cycling

    Cycling could be the way you get on top of your mental and physical health. Imy Brighty-Potts asks how to get started.

  • What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

    Tuesday's primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues competing for the same seat, while the head of the party's campaign arm in the chamber is running in new territory and faces a challenge from the left. Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party's nominee to finish the term of retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe.

  • Armed men hold victim at gunpoint at fraternity house near NC State, police say

    The robbers’ first attempt to steal a car was foiled when they did not know how to operate a manual transmission.

  • Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

    Several substances seem to have contributed to the massive fish die-off in the Oder River that forms much of Germany's border with Poland, a German official said Monday. A spokesman for the Environment Ministry also rejected suggestions from a senior Polish official that Germany was spreading “fake news” about pesticides being behind the environmental disaster. “The search for the causes of the fish die-off in the Oder still haven't been completed,” said Andreas Kuebler, the ministry spokesman.

  • Democratic Senate campaign fundraising outpaces GOP for fourth straight month

    The committee tasked with electing more Democrats to the Senate is reporting a $10 million haul in July, outpacing its Republican counterpart for the fourth

  • Yemen officials: UAE-backed forces take southern oil fields

    Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates seized control of vital southern oil and gas fields after nearly a week of fierce clashes with their rivals, loyal to the internationally recognized government, officials and tribal leaders said Monday. The clashes pitted the UAE-backed Giants Brigades and Shabwa Defense Forces on one side and the paramilitary police known as the Special Security Forces on the other.

  • What does the queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day

    Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favors a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland. The sandwiches are made from bread with a little butter and a spread of jam, then cut out into circles the size of an old British penny.

  • Howey: Indiana facing 125-degree days, severe rain events

    Summers in Indiana will increasingly feel like those experienced in Mississippi, Arkansas and other states to Indiana’s southwest, researchers said.

  • Editorial: California should go bolder on climate, even if it's an 11th-hour push

    California lawmakers should work with Gov. Gavin Newsom on his five-point plan to strengthen the state's climate targets, even though it's a last-minute effort.

  • Analysis-China no closer to peak coal despite record renewable capacity additions

    Though China is aiming to roll out record amounts of renewable capacity this year as decarbonisation elsewhere stalls, economic challenges mean Beijing is unlikely to tackle rising coal consumption ahead of schedule - and may hit a more painful peak. Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged last year to "strictly control" coal and start cutting its use starting in 2026 to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to a peak before 2030. China's emissions are the highest in the world.

  • How the Inflation Reduction Act will affect the green transition: Experts

    President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law last week, mobilizing $369 billion in climate spending.

  • U.S. to spend more than $500 billion on climate over a decade under three laws, study says

    The U.S. government will spend more than $500 billion on climate technology and clean energy over the next decade under three recently enacted laws, an analysis by non-profit RMI found. The tally is based on this month's Inflation Reduction and CHIPS acts and last year's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. "Together they form a coherent green industrial policy, in the sense that there are strategic industries that they focus on and a set of tools designed to accelerate production up and down the supply chain," said Lachlan Carey, co-author of the report, published on Monday.

  • Column: Newsom tries to have it both ways on fighting climate change and California's housing shortage

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is caught between two top priorities, columnist George Skelton writes, as he tries to be a global leader on climate change and promises to build more housing.

  • How climate change is affecting national parks

    While a few national parks have experienced some of the worst effects of climate change, they're also offering examples of how to combat it.